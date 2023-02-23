What is it and how to get rid of

February 23, 2023, 07:00 – BLiTZ – News

A callus is not just a cosmetic problem. Frequent mechanical impact on the same part of the foot leads to the formation of calluses with a rod. A callus is a type of hard, dry callus that has a dense stem that extends deep under the skin. Without treatment, the rod penetrates deeper into the foot and reaches the nerve endings, causing unbearable pain. The public news service figured out how to get rid of dry corns.

How does a callus appear

During rubbing, the cells of the epidermis die, not having time to exfoliate, forming a round bulge. The size of the callus depends on the frequent rubbing. When a rod appears, the corn may decrease, as the rod grows inward and tightens the skin. But this does not mean that the corn will disappear by itself. If you press on such a callus, you will feel a stabbing pain. Do not try to remove the rod yourself, otherwise you risk getting an infection.

Causes of the appearance of callus

There are reasons that contribute to the development of corns and germination deep into the rods:

– chronic diseases (Parkinson, cerebral palsy, diabetes mellitus);

– fungus on nails, feet;

– obesity;

– arthrosis, arthritis;

– spurs on the heels;

– uncomfortable shoes with high heels, with a narrow toe;

– frequent walking barefoot;

– deficiency of vitamins A, C, E and group B;

– skin diseases (dermatitis, psoriasis);

– flat feet.

Methods for removing corns with a rod depend on the stage of old age of the corn itself and the length of the rod.

Modern methods of treatment

The most harmless, suitable for all patients, without exception, is the drug method. The essence of the procedure is that a keratolic preparation is applied to the place of the callus, which intensively softens the callus and the rod becomes controllable, which allows the podiatrist to remove the rod using special tools without causing harm and pain.

There are other methods that are not suitable for everyone, as they have a number of contraindications.

Hardware pedicure. The process consists in sawing out keratinized skin with ceramic and diamond cutters, the duration is from 1 to 5 sessions, depending on the condition of the callus. Cryodestruction – removal of corns by freezing with liquid nitrogen. The session lasts from 5 to 10 minutes. Laser therapy is a point heating of the corn, during which burning occurs. The procedure lasts 10 minutes, 1-2 sessions are required. Radio wave therapy works on the principle of a microwave oven, 1 session lasting 10 minutes is required. Electrocoagulation is a method of cauterization with current, 1 session is required, lasting 5 minutes.

Adviсe

Treat fresh corns in time so that they do not turn into dry, and then into core ones. Wear socks and tights without coarse seams. Observe personal hygiene. For excessive sweating of the feet, use an antiperspirant or powder. Don’t wear someone else’s shoes. Watch your weight and use an orthopedic insole. Wear comfortable shoes, avoid high heels.

Important: If the corn is not treated in a timely manner, the rod can grow into the deeper layers of the skin, causing bleeding and severe pain. You won’t even be able to step on your injured leg. You can bring it to a corn abscess if you try to remove the rod yourself. Corn abscesses are removed surgically, healing takes a long time and is painful.