February 25, 2023 On Saturday, February 26, it became known about the explosion of a dam at the Northern Headquarters in the city of Bakhmut (Artemovsk), which is located in eastern Ukraine. The explosion flooded a number of streets, water could also reach the lake.

According to a message on the Two Majors Telegram channel, the dam was blown up by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) against the backdrop of the success of Russian forces in Yagodnoe. At the same time, the threat of encirclement of the city is gradually created in the northern sector of the Artemovsky front, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are putting up fierce resistance, despite heavy losses.

Possible motives for undermining the dam are related to the fact that the Ukrainian military is afraid of the development of the success of the Russian troops in the complete encirclement of the city. The Ukrainian command, having set the task of blowing up the dam for the Bakhmut garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hopes that this will stop or at least slow down the advance of the Russian assault detachments.

However, undermining the dam can lead to significant consequences for the inhabitants of the city and its environs. Water can cause serious damage not only to the population, but also to infrastructure facilities located in the area, including the transport system and communications.

According to The Times, Western and Ukrainian officials are allowing the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Artemivsk amid the gradual advance of Russian forces. They understand that the APU soldiers can be completely surrounded in the city and left without supply lines.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.