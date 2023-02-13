What is known about the murder of a man on a hunt by an official from Tyva – News

February 13, 2023, 15:28 – BLiTZ – News Echis-Baldir Nurzat, deputy of the Supreme Khural of Tuva from the United Russia party, is suspected of manslaughter during a hunt. Now Nurzat is under house arrest. A criminal case was initiated against him under article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing death by negligence”, reports telegram channel Baza.

What is known about the incident, how long Nurzat faces for a criminal offense and what questions the investigation will have to answer – read more in the material of the BLiTZ.

What’s happened

At the regional site The Investigative Committee is informed that the murder happened on February 12 in the place “Hondey” of sumon Naryn, Erzin district. According to investigators, the suspect saw a man through a thermal imager and, mistaking him for an animal, fired from a rifled gun of the Huntsman VPO-114 brand. The 38-year-old local resident, who was shot by the deputy, died on the spot.

According to Baza, Nurzat was hunting with two acquaintances. He shot a local resident from a distance of 100-150 meters. Subsequently, having discovered that it was not a beast but a man who had suffered, the hunters themselves called an ambulance. Now Nurzat is under house arrest. A criminal case was opened against him.

It is noteworthy that the name of the suspect is not mentioned in the publication of the Investigative Committee. At the same time, the source RTVI in the regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Tyva confirmed that the suspect is the deputy Echis-Baldir Nurzat.

Lawyer’s comment

What now threatens the Tuvan deputy, in a conversation with the BLiTZ, was told by the honored lawyer of the Russian Federation Ivan Solovyov.

According to him, the use of a thermal imager and rifled weapons by hunters is not prohibited by any rules, so these facts are unlikely to affect the final verdict.

“How could you confuse a beast with a man, in what kind of high spirits of hunting, so to speak?”

“The issue here is different. Have the hunting rules been violated, the hunting season, is there a permit? Accordingly, was the shooting carried out within the quotas that they have? If this is something that was done as part of a hunt, then you also need to understand how it all happened, and how it was possible to confuse the beast with a person, in what kind of upbeat hunting spirit should one have been, so to speak? ”He said.

The lawyer explained that the answers to these questions will be given by numerous examinations appointed by the investigation. At the same time, he added that similar episodes with manslaughter of people on the hunt are often “everyone forgets very quickly.”

About what now threatens Nurzat, he says:

“There are absolutely no critical deadlines.”

“There are absolutely no critical deadlines. For example, in the case of a fatal accident, when there was a deliberate violation of traffic rules, but the murder was due to negligence, the offender, as a rule, is serving his sentence in colonies-settlements, on such a fairly easy regime. If fault is set. And here, too, a violation of the rules of hunting, some safety requirements could also lead to these most tragic consequences. We have to find out.”

It should be noted that under article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing death by negligence”, the defendant is threatened with correctional or forced labor for up to two years, or restriction or imprisonment for up to two years.

