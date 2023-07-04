What is Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), know when and how to avail

PMJJBY: In today’s time, every man should take an insurance plan for his family. No one knows when what will come on time. Therefore it becomes necessary to take some kind of insurance policy. Insurance policies are sometimes very expensive. To overcome this problem, a scheme was brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Every section of the country gets benefits through this insurance scheme. Under this insurance scheme, a very small amount has to be paid once in a year to buy the policy. Jeevan Jyoti Yojana was started by the government in the year 2015. Citizens of the country can buy this policy by paying every year and can avail the benefits of insurance.

What is Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana is available to individuals in the age group of 18 to 50 years who have a bank account and give their consent to join the scheme/auto-debit their account. Life cover of Rs 2 lakh under this scheme is for the time period of the year from 1st June to 31st May and is renewable.

Under this scheme, the risk cover in case of death of the insured person due to any reason is Rs.2 lakh. The amount of premium is Rs.436 per annum which is auto-debited under the plan on or before 31st May at each annual cover period in one installment from the bank account as per the option given by the policyholder. Please tell that earlier the amount of premium was less, which has now increased slightly.

Some special features of PMJJBY

This plan is simple and convenient. To take advantage of this scheme, citizens have to register in this scheme through their nearest bank account. The benefit of the scheme is received directly through the bank. There is no need to go to any insurance company.

payment of sum assured after death

Under the PMJJBY scheme, if any insured person dies, his family is provided with a fixed sum assured. The best thing is that this amount helps in helping the family financially.

have a lower premium

PMJJBY is a government scheme. Minimum premium rates have been fixed in this. That’s why it becomes easily available to all the people.

