What is the 5 guarantees of Congress? Implementation is a big challenge for CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka From today the government of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar has been formed. Siddaramaiah took oath as Chief Minister in the presence of veteran opposition leaders. While DK Shivakumar took oath as Deputy CM. With the formation of the new government in Karnataka, the discussion on 5 guarantees of the Congress has intensified. In the swearing-in ceremony, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also talked about its implementation. Rahul said, in the first cabinet meeting of the Karnataka government, all five ‘guarantees’ will become a law. While Kharge said, we will fulfill what we have said, we will implement all five ‘guarantees’.

What are the five guarantees of the Congress?

Congress had promised to implement ‘five guarantees’ on the first day of coming to power in Karnataka. These promises include 200 units of free electricity to all households (Griha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the female head of every household (Griha Lakshmi), 10 kg free food to each member of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family (Anna Bhagya) rice, Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for two years to unemployed diploma holders (both in the 18-25 age group) (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti) .

Invoking Congress’ five ‘guarantees’ could cost Karnataka exchequer Rs 50,000 crore

The implementation of the five ‘guarantees’ promised by the Congress could cost the state exchequer around Rs 50,000 crore every year. Political analysts say that the five ‘guarantees’ have contributed significantly to the Congress’s resounding victory in the May 10 assembly elections. However, Professor KE Radhakrishna, vice-chairman of the Congress Manifesto Drafting Committee, has denied the expenditure of more than Rs 50,000 crore annually.

He took the oath of office along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar with former Pradesh Congress Committee President G Parameshwara, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge, son of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Jamir Ahmed Khan took the oath of office. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy at the swearing-in ceremony organized at the local Shri Kanteerava Stadium.

Veteran leaders attend Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Former President Rahul Gandhi, Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and many other senior Congress leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka government. Happened. While Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti and several other opposition leaders also attended the event.