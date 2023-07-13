What is the objective of Chandrayaan-3 mission? Know the special things related to this and watch live like this

The countdown for Chandrayaan-3 is going to start today. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists arrived at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Thursday morning to offer prayers before the launch of Chandrayaan-3. Let us tell you that under the country’s ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota on July 14, on which the eyes of the whole country rest. Three women and two men were included in the scientific team that reached the temple early in the morning, whose pictures and videos of reaching the temple are viral on social media. Let’s know some special things related to Chandrayaan-3…

First know what is Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is a spacecraft, which is a follow-on mission of Chandrayaan-2. Or rather, Chandrayaan-3 is the mission after Chandrayaan-2 which will work to demonstrate its capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. Along with this, all the scientific information related to the surface of the moon will be collected.

the spacecraft has three parts

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been made by combining three parts. In other words, this vehicle has three parts. All the three parts have been prepared in the country. These three parts are – Lander Module (LM), Propulsion Module (PM) and a Rover. Even though this vehicle is made up of three different parts, but only two parts are visible in its outer structure. The first part is of the propulsion module which will take the lander to the lunar orbit. The second part is of the lander module, inside which the rover will be placed. The shape of the lander module is square and its four corners have a leg-like shape.

Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-3 will fly again to touch the moon, ISRO made a special plan for landing

The structure of the rover is also square, but its length, width and height are more than that. It has six wheels, which will help it to move on the surface of the moon. At the same time, the propulsion module is also square and has a conical shape on top of it. The purpose of these three parts of Chandrayaan going to the lunar mission is to develop and demonstrate the technologies required for inter-planetary missions. These three modules are also carrying some scientific equipment (payload) with them.

What is the objective of Chandrayaan-3 mission

-To perform a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

To show the rover walking on the surface of the moon.

Scientific study of the Moon’s surface through Lander and Rover.

Equipped with many modern technologies

Altimeter: Laser and RF based Altimeter

Velocimeter: Laser Doppler Velocimeter and Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera

-Enercial Measurement: Laser gyro based inertial referencing and accelerometer package

Propulsion System: 800N throttleable liquid engine, 58N attitude thrusters and throttleable engine control electronics

Navigation, Guidance and Control: Powered descent trajectory design and associated software elements

-Threat detection and prevention

-Landing Leg Mechanism

Watch Chandrayaan-3 Livestream Online Ace?

If you want to watch Chandrayaan-3 livestream online then you are able to watch the launch in real time on ISRO’s official youtube channel or Doordarshan. Those who wish to watch the launch live from the Launch View Gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Center have registered or are in the process of registering themselves at ivg.shar.gov.in/.

the countdown will begin

ISRO has completed the ‘Mission Readiness Review’ (MRR) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Information in this regard was given by ISRO. The National Space Agency wrote on its Twitter wall that the board has authorized the launch. The countdown will start from Thursday. Let us tell you that ISRO did a 24-hour “launch rehearsal” of the entire launch preparation and process for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched this week. Preparations are underway to launch the mission from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14 at 2:35 PM from Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3).

Countdown to ‘Chandrayaan-3’ mission will start today, ISRO team reached Tirupati Venkatachalapati temple before launching

If you remember, an attempt was made in the year 2019 as well, but it was not successful at that time. Again ISRO is ready to collect information about the Moon’s surface through Chandrayaan-3. The whole world is keeping an eye on this vehicle of ISRO. A few hours from now, India will move towards setting a new record.