What is the solution to the deepening drinking water crisis in Jamshedpur? Former Jharkhand minister and MLA Saryu Rai gave these suggestions

Jamshedpur: Jharkhand’s former minister and MLA Saryu Rai said that the solution to the deepening drinking water crisis in Jamshedpur will not be found through immediate measures of minor adjustments. For this, a comprehensive and coordinated long-term solution will have to be implemented. Till yesterday we were struggling with the difficulty of providing clean water from the Moharda drinking water supply project due to the decrease in the water flow of the river. Today this crisis has arisen on the supply of drinking water in the Tata lease area of ​​Jamshedpur. Mr. Rai has given its solutions.

Subarnarekha and Kharkai rivers getting worse due to urbanization

MLA Saryu Rai said that earlier Tata Steel’s company JUSCO and now TSUISL is providing drinking water in Jamshedpur. This company is also running Moharda drinking water supply project. The problem of unhygienic appearance of drinking water supply in Jamshedpur, which this company is currently facing, has been getting better experience in running Moharda drinking water supply project. The crisis of Moharda has now engulfed the whole of Jamshedpur. The same crisis is going to come on Baghbeda, Jugsalai etc. as well. The reason is that Subarnarekha and Kharkai rivers are reaching worse and worse condition due to indiscriminate urbanization. Their water is getting more dirty day by day. That’s why only cleaning the water hyacinth, adding more chemicals during water purification, explaining the reason for the decrease in water flow in the river due to rain and talking about releasing limited water from Chandil Dam and Dimna Lake is not a permanent solution to the problem.

Industrial water supply and drinking water supply can be solved like this

Saryu Rai said that the only surface source of industrial and drinking water supply in Jamshedpur and nearby areas is Subarnarekha, Kharkai and its tributaries, in which rain water flows. Planning for industrial water supply and drinking water supply in Jamshedpur and nearby areas will have to be done at the level of these two water reservoirs.

Create a group of experts for consultation

MLA Saryu Rai said that apart from this, if there is any more accurate solution in the context of solving this crisis, then it should be discussed openly. Tata Steel and the government should form a group of internal and external experts to consult on these points. I will put this concept in the meeting called by the Government’s Urban Development Department in Ranchi day after day on 18th July to consider implementation of Phase-2 for the strengthening and expansion of the present Moharda drinking water supply project.

Here are the short solutions-

1. Industrial water supply should be done by drawing water directly from the rivers.

2. For the supply of drinking water, as much water from Chandil Dam should be pumped into Dimna Lake daily as is required for Jamshedpur and neighboring areas and this water from Dimna Lake should be supplied for drinking water through pipes.

3. Drinking water supply structure should also be set up at Satnala Dam.

4. Continuous prescribed environmental flow should be released from Chandil Dam to keep Subarnarekha alive.

5. Drain based development plan should be made for Jamshedpur. The health of drains should be maintained properly and their contaminated water should be cleaned before falling into the rivers.

6. Sewerage system should be made an essential part of urbanization.

7. Used water should be recycled.

8. A joint committee of Tata Steel and Jharkhand government was formed to control industrial water and drinking water supply.

Took cognizance on the complaint of dirt in drinking water

Saryu Rai had tweeted recently that the consumers of 4 settlements of Tata lease area have sent me complaints about dirt and insects coming in the drinking water supply of TUISL (JUSCO). I have sent the phone of the complainants, screen shot of the complaints to the MD. He has assured immediate action. Inform me if this happens anywhere.

— Saryu Roy (@roysaryu) July 14, 2023

