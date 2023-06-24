What is the system for the disabled in the state courts and consumer commission, Jharkhand High Court asked the government

The Jharkhand High Court conducted an online hearing on the PIL filed for providing facilities to the disabled in Civil Courts, State Consumer Commission across the state. While hearing the division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen, asked the state government what is the arrangement for the disabled in the courts across the state. What is the plan of the government in the direction of providing facilities to the disabled people. The bench directed to file reply through affidavit. The next hearing of the case will be on August 11.

Earlier, advocate Shailesh Poddar, on behalf of the applicant, told the bench that there is no special arrangement for the differently-abled in the state courts and the State Consumer Commission. He urged for arrangements for wheel chairs, lifts, ramps, disabled friendly toilets etc. It is noteworthy that a public interest litigation has been filed on behalf of the applicant People’s Union for Civil Liberty. A demand has been made to provide facilities for the disabled in the District Courts and the Consumer Commission.

50 thousand rupees fine was waived



The High Court conducted an online hearing on a PIL filed by the Dublin University Mission Property Protection Committee of Hazaribagh. The division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen waived 50 thousand out of the fine imposed while accepting the request of the applicant during the hearing. Earlier it was told on behalf of the applicant that 50000 of the fine has been deposited. It was requested to waive the remaining Rs.50,000.

Answer sought from the government on the purchase of paddy in Palamu



Jharkhand High Court conducted an online hearing on the PIL filed in the paddy procurement case in Palamu. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen directed the state government to file a reply during the hearing. The government was given five weeks time to file a reply. Now the matter will be heard in the month of August.

Earlier, the bench was told that in Palamu district paddy has been purchased by middlemen by posing as fake farmers. Three to three quintals of paddy has been purchased from each farmer. The money of paddy bought in the name of fake farmers was transferred to their account by the middlemen. This harmed the genuine farmers. He was urged to conduct an inquiry into the irregularities in paddy procurement. On the other hand, advocate Nipun Bakshi presented the side on behalf of the state government. He told that the Deputy Commissioner of Palamu had got the matter investigated.

Instructions to industry secretary to be physically present



The court of Jharkhand High Court Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad heard the petition filed regarding grant under the industrial policy of the state government. During this, the court heard the side of the applicant. The stand could not be put forward on behalf of the State Government.

After this, the court asked the Industries Secretary to remain physically present during the next hearing. The court fixed June 26 for the next hearing of the case. Earlier, advocate Sumit Gadodia told the court on behalf of the applicant that Mongia Hitech fulfills all the conditions of grant under the industrial policy of the state government.

That’s why a proposal of grant of about Rs 5.25 crore was given to the government, but it was not accepted. Mr. Gadodiya urged the state government to give appropriate orders for grants under the policy. It is worth mentioning that the petition has been filed on behalf of the applicant Mongia Hitech Prl.

Ban on pest action against Grands Mining



The Jharkhand High Court conducted an online hearing on the petitions challenging the penalty of about 14 crores imposed by the state government on Grands Mining of Pakur. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen heard the side of the applicant and the state government during the hearing. The hearing in the case continued. At the same time, the earlier ban on taking pest action against the applicant was upheld.

Now the next hearing of the case will be on August 3. Earlier, advocate Sumit Gadodiya presented his side on behalf of the applicant. It is worth mentioning that a separate petition has been filed on behalf of the applicant Grands Mining. It was told on behalf of the applicant that in the year 2018, the mines were inspected by the government. A penalty of about 12 crores was imposed without giving the inspection report.