What killed Kostomarov – About the deadly bacteria that hit the figure skater’s body

February 17, 2023, 11:45 – BLiTZ – News

The health situation of Olympic champion figure skater Roman Kostomarov is deteriorating. The whole country is anxiously following his condition and worries about the athlete.

Recall that Kostomarov was admitted to the hospital on the fifth day after the usual pneumonia. He had a high temperature, and his condition was rapidly deteriorating.

Doctors identified a bacterium that had entered his body, which almost immediately showed that the disease would be accompanied by necrosis.

The patient’s subcutaneous tissue and muscles underwent necrotic damage, as Denis Protsenko, chief physician of Kommunarka, who heads the commission of doctors treating the athlete, told about.

Already five hours after the figure skater entered the clinic, it became clear that it was impossible to do without mechanical ventilation in this difficult case. Later, it was decided to use a more effective method – ECMO, since the damage to the lung tissue turned out to be total.

Thus, the multidisciplinary council decided to connect Roman Kostomarov to two devices at once. In this state, he was taken to Kommunarka.

Denis Protsenko noted that according to all indicators, Kostomarov had the lowest chances of surviving.

He noted that the methods used by doctors can have serious complications.

“It was the only way to keep the Olympic champion alive”

“But it was the only way to keep the Olympic champion alive,” Protsenko said.

To date, the athlete can breathe on his own, he begins to recover the work of internal organs. At the same time, for example, he had multiple organ failure with complete anuria of the kidneys. Literally, this means that the kidneys did not perform their main function – they did not excrete urine.

The lungs, which is obvious for pneumonia, and the heart also did not work well. The infection that struck Kostomarov’s body affected almost all the athlete’s organs.

The moment Roman got pneumonia, it all started with pain in his arm, and he started taking anti-inflammatory and pain medications. Thus, Roman hid the beginning of the disease from himself.

His wife Oksana Domnina claims that after taking the medicine, her husband did not feel ill, and he only had a cough that appeared in early January.

Roman Kostomarov had his hands and feet amputated due to necrosis. Such terrible measures are necessary to save his life. Previously, doctors reported that the athlete had sepsis in the lungs at the time of admission, plus there were serious problems with blood circulation.

What kind of bacterium is capable of this? It is important to understand that there are many such bacteria.

“In their ranks – Staphylococcus aureus, special streptococci, clostridia, Pseudomonas aeruginosa”

Denis Protsenko stated that necrotizing soft tissue infections are clearly involved. The chief doctor of Kommunarka did not specify what kind of bacteria these were, but in their ranks there are Staphylococcus aureus, special streptococci, clostridia, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and many others.