What kind of love is this? Smriti Irani pulls up Rahul Gandhi over his ‘love shop’ statement

central minister Smriti Irani Has taunted former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the statement about the shop of love. He said, when you talk of ‘love’, does it include killing of Sikhs? When you talk of ‘love’, does it include kidnapping of women in Rajasthan? When you talk of ‘love’, does it involve condemning the Hindu way of life? When you talk of ‘love’, does that ‘love’ force you to go out. What kind of love is this which is not with the country but with its political politics?

Congress ‘hungry for power’ bent on hurting country’s democratic system: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani has accused the Congress of using “external forces” to hurt Indian democracy and claimed the rise in such activities as the Lok Sabha elections approach is a sign of “power hunger”. He is intent on hurting the democratic system of the country.

Modi government brings schemes keeping every section in mind: Irani

To a question on the issue raised by Rahul on the status of minorities in India, Irani said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi Every class is in the priority of the central government led by K.K. He questioned that the one who calls himself the protector of the Muslim community should be asked how much was spent on the welfare of minorities in his government.

Smriti Irani told missing, Union Minister said- I am in Amethi, but find former MP in US

#WATCH , Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks on Rahul Gandhi’s "shop of love" remarks; says, "…When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does that include the killing of Sikhs? When you talk about ‘Mohabbat’, does that include the kidnapping of women in Rajasthan? When you talk about… pic.twitter.com/Rjx1Xebqme

— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023



The Congress-led government has not implemented a single project for women’s safety.

Regarding women’s safety, he said that the Congress-led government, which confined itself to announcements, did not implement a single project for women’s safety. He said, today in our tenure of nine years, our ministry has implemented projects worth Rs 12,000 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund along with state governments and other projects of the Government of India.