What procedures with teeth help to tighten the face – News

February 16, 2023, 14:46 – BLiTZ – News As the writer Victoria Tokareva said, looking younger than one’s age is a sign of culture and intellect. Indeed, modern people have many opportunities to look good. One of them is Dental Face Lifting (DFL) – a set of aesthetic dental procedures, thanks to which you can get a younger, more attractive face. Andrey Karneev, an orthopedic dentist, told the BLiTZ about what this procedure is.

Regardless of age, we want to look younger. But not everyone, for health reasons, can afford plastic surgery. Probably, DFL can serve as a way out, which not only improves and restores a smile, but also corrects the oval of the face in its lower third.

Changes in the face become noticeable with age, when enamel is erased or a significant number of teeth are lost. As a result, the lower third of the face is reduced. The lips and cheeks sink, the corners of the mouth drop, deep nasolabial folds appear. With the complete absence of teeth, these processes become even more pronounced. The jaw, without support from the teeth, protrudes strongly forward, which creates a haggard, senile appearance, even if the patient is not elderly, the doctor outlined the problem.

“Increasing the height of the lower third of the face through the restoration or dental correction of the teeth is the main principle of DFL. The technology includes the installation of veneers, prosthetics on implants, as well as the correction of bite defects. DFL is intended not only for the elderly, but also for young people who want to improve or restore facial proportions, correct the appearance of teeth and improve oral health,” Andrey Karneev explained.

To date, this is a safe and durable solution that meets modern aesthetic requirements, the specialist concluded.

