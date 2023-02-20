What Putin will say in his Address to the Federal Assembly

February 20, 2023, 18:22 – BLiTZ – News

The message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, which is scheduled for February 21, is the most anticipated event of the year. MK writes about it.

Political scientist Sergei Markov believes that the expectations of a revolutionary nature from the Address will not be justified. The analyst believes that Putin will not announce a change in the format of the special military operation in the Donbass. However, Markov suggests that the president will explain Russia’s moral rightness and the inevitability of the outbreak of hostilities in the Donbass, and the word “war” may also be used in the context of legitimizing its use.

According to Markov, the president will also touch upon economic and social issues and emphasize that the authorities control the area of ​​socio-economic issues, and the life of society will not change due to sanctions and a special military operation. In the international part of the speech, Putin is likely to refer to the collective West as the aggressor and Russia as the defending party in the conflict.

Political scientist Yevgeny Minchenko does not believe that the president’s speech will mention the possible transition of the NVO to CTO or to another format. The analyst recalled that officials, including the head of state, called the Ukrainian crisis a civil war, and the name does not affect the essence of what is happening.

However, the President may discuss integration with Belarus, Abkhazia and South Ossetia in his Address, but not in the context of the revival of the Soviet Union, as some people dream. Minchenko points out that integration can be achieved by strengthening the military and economic union. However, it would be strange to talk about the inclusion of these states in Russia, since they have different opinions about the integration processes.

For example, in South Ossetia a year ago a referendum was held in which the majority of the population voted in favor of joining Russia, while in Abkhazia opinions remain more divided. The majority of the population aspires to independence. Belarus also has an ambiguous attitude towards integration processes.

Alexei Makarkin, deputy director of the Center for Political Technologies, believes that an additional integration plan with Belarus, Abkhazia and South Ossetia is possible, which can be announced in the President’s Address. However, full unification with Russia should not be expected, as there are many restrictions.

Now it is often said that Russia can expand its borders through integration, but Lukashenka is doing everything possible to avoid this.

In Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the situation is also not so simple. Abkhazia does not want to join Russia, since their national idea is statehood under the protectorate of Russia.

South Ossetia wants to become part of Russia, and this idea is perceived as an unification of Ossetians. However, there is a problem here with Georgia, which is now behaving cautiously and not imposing sanctions against Russia.

In general, integration, even if it is voiced in some sense, will not cause such a serious resonance in Russian society as the unification with the republics of Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions did, Makarkin concluded.

Aleksey Chesnakov, director of the Center for Current Politics, suggests that the Russian President’s Address will address the issue of a closer economic union, but political integration is still premature. The analyst points out the need for new signals to predict such processes, which are not yet available.

Chesnakov emphasizes that the Address to the Federal Assembly is a strategic document, which usually touches on various topics.

The expert is sure that this time the Message will be comprehensive and broad in content. However, President Putin can make any decision that suits his vision of the situation and the information he has, as he always keeps the intrigue to the last.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.