February 21, 2023, 09:34 – BLiTZ – News

The US and the EU are still undecided on how the fighting in Ukraine should end. RIA Novosti columnist Mikhail Katkov answered the question of who in the West is most aggressive towards Moscow.

It is noted that at the end of January, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that by the summer the Armed Forces of Ukraine would seize Crimea. He also boldly stated in one of the interviews that the Russian Federation would be divided into several parts. However, already in early February, Ukraine’s goals changed. Now the real “victory” of Kyiv involves the disappearance of Russia.

In turn, the United States is confident that it is not necessary to seize Crimea: it is enough to isolate it. This point of view was shared by US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker. At the same time, the Pentagon doubts the capabilities of Kyiv and admits that it will be “very, very difficult” to recapture those territories that Russia has taken control of.

The heads of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, are not so unambiguous. Both are interested in losing the Russian Federation. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg continues to say that Kyiv will be accepted into the alliance when he defeats Moscow.

And only one Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticizes the EU’s position in the Ukrainian conflict. However, the observer points out, the divergence of the West on issues to Russia may intensify.

“Nevertheless, the Europeans are worried and, while increasing the supply of weapons, they are still thinking about how to prevent the conflict from escalating,” Katkov sums up.

