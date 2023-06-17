What should be done in case of heat stroke? Know from the doctor about the important advice about clothes and cream during the scorching heat

These days there is an outbreak of severe heat in many states including Bihar. For the last few days, the temperature in Bihar has crossed 44 degrees. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heat wave at night as well. Dozens of people have fallen ill due to the severe heat wave, while more than two dozen people have died in the state. Know how you can protect yourself in this scorching heat.

Know the doctor’s advice..

These days, due to the strong sunlight of the hot wind, people are sweating profusely in the heat of the day. Due to the scorching heat and humidity, people are getting troubled by many skin related problems. These days many patients are coming to district hospitals with complaints of skin diseases. Dr. Rajeev Ranjan, HOD, Department of Dermatology, JLNMCH Bhagalpur told some ways to keep yourself safe in this summer. He told that people should prepare before going out in the sun. Step out in the hot sun only after eating food and drinking plenty of water. Consume the juice of other fruits along with salt and sugar solution.

Keep this in mind while going out

Doctors advise that while going out, wear full clothes on the body, so that your skin does not come in direct contact with the sun. Use umbrellas and caps to get out in the sun. Go out in the sun only when necessary. Don’t go out unnecessarily. It would be better if you finish the work outside in the morning and evening. By taking precautions, people will be saved from diseases caused by sunlight.

What to do when you get heat stroke?

Blisters or red rashes appear on the body due to sunlight. This is called heat rash. If there is a problem in the sweat gland, then it is called milli area. Apart from heat rash, there is a problem of heatstroke or heat stroke. In case of heat stroke, take the patient to a cool place. Wipe the body repeatedly with a wet towel. In such a situation, do not use ice too much. Give electral or liquid to the patient with heat stroke. If you have both types of problems, consult a doctor.

Know advice about clothes

Before going out of the house, apply sun screen lotion on the face and hands to protect from the strong rays of the sun. The sun protection factor of the sun screen should be more than 50. You can apply it every two to three hours. While wearing thick white colored cotton clothes. Avoid wearing polyester clothes.