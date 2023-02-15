February 15, 2023, 10:21 am – BLiTZ – News Somewhere near Artemovsk, several hundred Russians are fighting against us. RIA Novosti columnist Dmitry Kosyrev writes about this.

He refers to a report in The New York Times. Such rumors about the “Russian Legion” reached us before. Some went to Ukraine last year, Kosyrev is sure.

“A reasonable question is brewing: how to relate to this? The answer is simple: you need to deal with such people as they did with the Vlasovites, ”he writes.

One of the “heroes” was a young man aged 18-19 who escaped from the university, call sign “Zaza”. Kosyrev noted that his political views are just beginning to take shape.

Another is the 50-year-old “Caesar”, who has already destroyed a lot of Russians and is ready to overthrow the Kremlin regime: “The legionnaires are learning the Ukrainian language, they can already say “thank you”. They need to prove their loyalty to their owners every day – and not with words. Got it. Is this an excuse for them? Hardly,” Kosachev is sure.

In conclusion, the observer adds that “if you do better in the role of a lawyer for the “Russian Legion” – try and try, showing responsiveness and kindness.”

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the West should provide military assistance to Ukraine for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He added that Kyiv needs not only weapons, but also integrated military assistance. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

