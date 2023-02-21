February 21, 2023, 10:38 – BLiTZ – News

On the territory of Ukraine, a special military operation of the RF Armed Forces continues, launched on February 24, 2023. Its goals are the denazification and demilitarization of the current Kyiv regime, which is headed by nationalist groups.

On February 21, it became known about the exercises conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukrainian Armed Forces) in the so-called exclusion zone – Chernobyl.

It is also known that the exclusion zone has not in vain become an important training ground for Ukrainian formations. The exercises are held 15 kilometers from Belarus. According to the evidence, a truck with an anti-aircraft gun and a tank are moving along the forest belt. According to the data, Ukrainian militants are practicing the attack, but many of them have no professional training.

A military expert, captain 1st rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin, in an interview with a correspondent of the BLiTZ, noted that according to one version, the exercises could be initiated to arrange a provocation related to the fact that Russian troops could leave radiation materials there.

“The territory was under our control for some time, but it seems to me that this is defiantly due to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine to some extent believe that we can attack in that direction – in Chernihiv, as we have already attacked before,” sure Dandykin.

According to the expert, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have an idea that there are also Belarusian formations nearby. He recalled that at the same time, Ukrainian gangs continue to shell the territory of the Russian Federation with the help of drones. After all, the Bryansk region is just in this direction.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine pretend that they are preparing and show their readiness for the aggressive plans of Russia, as they believe”

“Perhaps they are showing some kind of activity due to the fact that the chief inspector has arrived in the country. They turned on the siren for him, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine pretend that they are preparing and show their readiness for the aggressive plans of Russia, as they believe. After all, he constantly talks about this, that it is necessary to stop Putin, ”Dandykin specified.

The captain of the 1st rank of the reserve also noted that Kyiv does not consider that the Belarusian army poses any threat to them.

“Even not they, but first of all the Poles are sure that the Belarusian army will inevitably be defeated because it has no combat experience. But nevertheless, they keep a group of troops in that direction – they say fifteen thousand, ”the specialist pointed out.

Vasily Alekseevich recalled that a joint grouping of Belarus and the Russian Federation was concentrated there and combat coordination was being carried out.

The military expert also spoke about the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have little chance of unblocking Artemovsk’s supply routes. He is sure that after Zelensky’s statement that they will not stand to the last Ukrainian, most likely they are preparing the ground for a retreat.