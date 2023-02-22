What to do if after sleep it hurts and the neck does not turn

February 22, 2023, 18:00 – BLiTZ – News

It is very unpleasant when the morning begins with a pulling pain and heaviness in the neck. Unfortunately, many people experience similar symptoms after sleeping. The pain is so strong that it interferes with normal work and daily tasks. What to do if the neck hurts and does not turn after sleep, the BLiTZ figured it out.

Pain in the cervical spine suggests that the muscles were in tension all night. They failed to relax, rest and get nourishment. This situation occurs when the pillow does not support the head enough.

The main task is to choose the right pillow that will naturally adjust to the cervical spine, support it and help the neck to completely relax during sleep.

How to choose the right pillow

Feather and down pillows wrinkle quickly, so they need to be changed frequently. Modern orthopedic pillows filled with latex and memorix provide very good neck support. Your sleeping position determines how firm your pillow is. For example, soft is suitable for those who like to sleep on their stomach. A medium firm pillow is ideal for those who sleep on their backs. A firm pillow for those who sleep on their side.

On the right pillow, your sleep will be comfortable and sound. When you wake up, you will feel good and have a productive day.

Of course, neck pain can occur not only because of the wrong pillow. There are diseases that lead to neck pain after sleep.

Pathological causes

Myositis of the neck muscles is a slight swelling of the muscles provoked by the flu, chronic tonsillitis, hypothermia, constant physical activity. The head cannot be turned and cannot be tilted down. Radiculitis of the cervical spine is an inflammation of the roots of the spinal centers. Overweight people are more prone to this disease. It is necessary to observe the regime of work and rest and treat inflammatory processes in a timely manner. Stress and emotional overstrain. When we experience negative emotions and stress, the neck muscles tighten, pulling the head in, muscle spasm occurs. If a person could not relax before going to bed, there will be severe pain in the neck in the morning. Wear of the vertebrae in the cervical region, caused by excessive physical exertion, trauma, lack of proper treatment and poor metabolism, leads to the appearance of cervical osteochondrosis. Deformed vertebrae pinch the nerve endings as a result, in addition to severe pain in the cervical region, a person has numbness of the limbs, tingling, and backache.

Self-medication in such situations is extremely dangerous and you should not hope that everything will go away on its own. Urgently address to the doctor – the neurologist.

Prevention of diseases of the cervical spine

Do not put excessive stress on the spine, avoid injuries, do not lift heavy things, take care of yourself. Watch your weight, eat right, lead a healthy and active lifestyle. Keep your posture and get a comfortable pillow so that your neck takes the correct position during sleep to relax the muscles. Visit the pool, preventive massage, exercise therapy. Do yoga and Pilates, dance and walk, ride a bike. Beware of drafts, hypothermia and sudden changes in temperature. See your doctor promptly and regularly. Strictly follow all recommendations when identifying pathologies.