What to do if water gets into your ears while swimming

Every person, at least once in his life, while bathing got water in his ear. Well, if this situation turned out to be a small nuisance and the water came out safely. But there are times when water that gets into the ear is not at all a harmless factor, but the cause of the inflammatory process in the ear area. It is even more unpleasant if an infection gets into the ear along with the water. With untimely assistance, water in the ear can cause serious inflammatory and infectious diseases. The public news service figured out what to know and do if water gets into your ears.

Humans have three ears: inner, middle and outer. The outer and middle are separated by the tympanic membrane, which blocks the way for water that has entered the ear. Therefore, there is no need to panic that the water will flow inward, it is better to immediately proceed to methods for removing water from the ear.

First aid

Jump on one leg with your head tilted. If the water is in the right ear, jump on the right foot; if the water is in the left ear, jump on the left foot. If that doesn’t help, lie down on your side with the affected ear down. Insert a long thin flagellum, twisted from cotton wool into a sore ear. Make several sharp, swallowing movements. Try to tighten the muscles around the ear, move them. Water will begin its outflow, the flagellum will get wet. If water gets into the ear of a child who is not yet able to jump, the parent should put his hand on the child’s ear, press it firmly and quickly remove it. The water plug under the action of the air flow should collapse. To get rid of an unpleasant state, you can take more air into your lungs, pinch your nostrils with your fingers and blow with force, simulating a powerful exhalation. You can do chewing and yawning movements, while using chewing gum or candy. Children will love this method. Perhaps the water, bypassing the eardrum, has flowed to the middle ear, then congestion and shooting pains will be added to the symptoms. Sulfur will swell from water, forming a large sulfur plug. Do not remove the cork on your own, consult a doctor. The ENT doctor will quickly understand the situation and remove the sulfur plug for you, and then prescribe treatment.

How not to remove water from the ear

You can not clean your ears with cotton swabs and put your fingers in your ear. You can not drip drops into the ear, made independently. You can burn the inside of the ear, even damage the eardrum. It is better not to drip drops into the ear at all. Discomfort, ear congestion and pain cannot be tolerated.