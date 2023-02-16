What to do if your child is being bullied at school

February 16, 2023, 12:44 pm – BLiTZ – News School bullying is familiar to many; earlier this phenomenon was called the more understandable word “bullying”. Despite popular belief, it can be resisted at the level of the law. How to do this, Igor Vetrov, a lawyer, chairman of the Council of Fathers in Rostov-on-Don, told the BLiTZ.

The fact that a child is being bullied at school can be evidenced by a depressed mood after returning from school, everyday unwillingness to go to classes, absenteeism from classes, lack of friends among classmates. Such a teenager often avoids talking about school life and refuses to participate in general activities in the classroom. Achievement is also declining.

How can parents help?

“Step one is to carefully discuss the problem with your child. In no case should it be ignored, believing that bullying is something “not serious”. Try to find out from the child all the details: why, in his opinion, he is being bullied, who is bullying, what bullying is expressed in, ”the lawyer advised.

Having collected information about bullying, you can proceed to the second step – visiting the director of an educational institution. He needs to provide maximum evidence of bullying: screenshots of correspondence on social networks, videos, if the child was beaten – fixing beatings in a medical institution.

“The principal of the school should be required to call the parents of the offenders. If the director refuses to do this, write a statement addressed to the director with a request to take preventive measures against offenders, as well as an application to the local commission on juvenile affairs. If a child was beaten, property was taken away, then it is necessary to apply to law enforcement agencies to bring the offenders and their parents to the responsibility established by law – administrative or even criminal. You can also demand in court compensation for damaged things, if this took place, ”the lawyer listed further actions.

According to Part 1 of Art. 151 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, if the actions caused physical and moral suffering, the court may impose on the violator the obligation of monetary compensation for harm. The offender’s parent may be fined for improper performance of duties, under Part 1 of Art. 5.35 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. And the guardianship and guardianship authorities can organize an inspection of the living conditions of his child and the quality of education, Igor Vetrov added.

