February 22, 2023, 22:21 – BLiTZ – News

Cancer is a complex topic, as is the disease itself. Cancer can be detected in dogs at any age. If you have any doubts about whether your pet is healthy, immediately go to the veterinarian. To understand how to treat a dog, specialists will conduct a diagnosis, take blood, urine and stool tests, do an ultrasound, X-ray examination, take a tissue biopsy, and in some cases, perform a CT scan or MRI. The BLiTZ figured out what to do if your dog has cancer.

If the dog has grown a tumor, it will most likely be removed and sent for histology to determine whether it is benign or malignant. Tumor tests will show if there are cancer cells in the lymph nodes. The presence of cells in the lymph indicates metastases and neglect of the disease.

In each case, the treatment will be individual. Therefore, only a specialist can prescribe treatment. In modern veterinary medicine, there are the following ways to treat cancer in dogs.

Methods of treatment in the field of oncology

1. Most tumors in the early stages are cured by surgery. Unfortunately, even radical measures, when an extended operation is performed (adjacent tissues are also removed) do not always protect against relapses and metastases.

2. Chemotherapy is a method when drugs are injected into the dog’s body that can kill cancer cells or significantly reduce their number. The negative side of this treatment is the destruction of healthy cells, and with it a strong weakening of the immune system.

3. Radiation therapy can kill cancer cells where the surgeon cannot reach. The disadvantage of this treatment is that some types of cells are not destroyed, and the radiation itself can become dangerous to the health of the animal.

4. The method of using vaccines is biotherapy. It gives temporary relief, but does not completely solve the problem.

In such cases, the question always arises: will the operation help, will the treatment become a torment. It should be noted that modern methods of treatment are aimed at the recovery of the animal. And even if a treated pet does not live long, but a full-fledged high-quality life, then for this it is worth fighting.

Home treatment

Treatment of cancer in dogs is complex, time consuming and costly. Home care includes supportive care for chemotherapy and radiation. During this period, immunity is very weak, so the animal must be carefully protected from drafts and chills so that it does not get pneumonia. Create a cozy space for him with peace, access to clean water, and good nutrition as recommended by your veterinarian.

The owner must be observant and very attentive to the pet. The most severe complication after treatment is the spread of metastases, causing severe intoxication of the body.

If the dog has only a few days left to live, it means that metastases have captured the entire body and spread to all organs. In such cases, recovery is impossible, but it is important to do everything in your power so that the animal lives its last days without pain, in an atmosphere of care and love.