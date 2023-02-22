What to do in case of air raid alert

February 22, 2023, 13:46 – BLiTZ – News

On the morning of February 22, an air raid signal was broadcast on the radio in several regions of Russia. Information about the threat of a missile strike was heard by residents of Belgorod, Ufa, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Penza, Voronezh, Magnitogorsk and other cities. At first, this was explained by a technical failure or a training alarm, later the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced a hacker attack on the servers of radio stations. The Honored Military Pilot of the Russian Federation, Deputy editor-in-chief of the Aviapanorama magazine, Major General Vladimir Popov.

“If we had a real threat of a missile strike, then it would be a time of either a threatened period or martial law. And then, of course, we would have been warned in advance how to act. There are special units in the administrations of districts, cities, municipalities, whose employees will notify the population in a special way, post instructions on how people should act in this or that case, whether it be an air raid or missile strikes, ”the general said.

In the event of an air strike threat, both bomb shelters and basements are immediately opened, which can serve as bomb shelters, and the procedure for action is announced to the population, while the police, municipal authorities, employees of industrial enterprises, which have special duty services, are involved. Alerts and related instructions will be given even by the ambulance, fire service and traffic police.

“These are complex measures that are carried out without fail during the threatened period, both in terms of warning and training,” Popov said.

The interlocutor of the DOS stressed that due to the good work of the intelligence system, such sudden strikes, without prior warning, which people were afraid of this morning, cannot be a priori. However, if a person who is not ready for any action hears an air raid signal, then it is necessary, first of all, to use shelters for various purposes.

“These are basements in various houses, capital structures, this is the metro. Or a shelter of a different nature, like those where pipelines pass. You can use ventilation wells. If there are no shelters nearby, then you need to get away from high-rise buildings, which, with a sudden impact, can collapse, and fragments of the structure can cover a person, ”explains Popov.

If a person is on the way during an air raid, then it is better to leave the road at that moment and wait in the stall. But the most important thing is that there are no buildings nearby, as the danger of collapse is high.