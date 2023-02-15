What to do with children in the country – News

February 15, 2023, 12:39 pm – BLiTZ – News Fresh air is very important for children’s health, however, being with parents in the country, the child may feel bored, because there are no other children, toys, TV. The public news service found out how to organize a vacation for a child in the country.

Parents who took their child with them to their summer cottage should remember that they should not let him out of their field of vision. We offer to consider several options for entertainment, in which the child will be satisfied with the rest, and the parents will have time to work on the beds, and you won’t have to carry a whole backpack of toys with you.

Games

We offer to organize interesting games for children of different ages:

For a walk in the fresh air, buy soap bubbles as an entertainment. Kids are very fond of catching transparent balls shimmering in the sun, so they will definitely like this game. This game is also good because an adult who is tired after garden work does not have to run and jump with the baby – just sitting or standing to blow into the holes is enough. Soap bubbles are now sold in any stores, even small village shops, at a very affordable price. Photo: freepik.com

Another interesting game for a child will require preparation from an adult. To do this, you need to take a few items and call them “mushrooms”. These can be toy mushrooms or small carrots pulled out of the ridge. Bury the items in the sand and invite the child to find all the “mushrooms”. While the baby is digging in the sand in search of mushrooms, an adult will be able to relax a bit on a bench nearby.

Most likely, there are several old toys in the country, or the child will bring them with him. If it’s a hot day, then pour some water into the basin, and let the baby wash and bathe his toys. Such an activity is not only interesting, but also useful for the little one. It allows you to study the properties of water, helps to understand which objects sink, and also hardens the body once again.

Preschool children prefer more active games. For example, a good option for giving is a throwing competition. True, it will be interesting if there are two or more children in the country. Place the buckets at some distance from each other and give the children pebbles or potatoes, with which they will have to fall into the buckets from a distance of several meters. Just make sure that during the competition there is no dispute between the children and the shells do not fly at the opponent, prevent such skirmishes in time.

You can invite children to play “sprinklers”. Pour clean water into the washed spray bottles – most likely, these will definitely be found in a country house. Let the children splash each other, have fun and temper.

Another simple outdoor activity can be a ball game. You can bring the ball with you, and the goal will replace two bricks stacked against each other.

junior schoolchildren

Children over 6 years old may enjoy the game of throwing rings. Make rings from the wire and fasten the sticks at a distance from each other. Bottles can be used instead of sticks. Let the guys compete in accuracy, trying to “put on” the ring on the stick from the same distance.

At this age, children already know how to draw. Give the child colored crayons and let him decorate the country house or the fence, while the parents at this time will be able to work side by side in the garden, looking after the child. Now there are special crayons in stores that are easily washed off with water, so don’t worry about your child ruining the surfaces.

Arrange empty bottles or cans of drinks, which are sure to be found on a summer day in the country, in the shape of a Christmas tree and invite your child to play bowling with an ordinary ball. Another great option for this age is regular badminton.

Before going to the country, treat the skin and clothes of a child of any age with anti-mites.

attractions

So that the child does not get bored in the country, prepare attractions in advance. You can make them yourself or buy them in a store.

It can be a homemade swing, sandbox, slide, gazebo. Even an ordinary hammock, suspended between trees, the child will perceive with delight. In the manufacture, use environmentally friendly materials and pay great attention to the safety of structures. It is also important to pre-mow the lawn – it is suitable for playing ball.

A budget and simple option for school-age children that does not take up much space is a basketball net.

Among the ready-made structures that can be used in a summer cottage as entertainment for a child, a trampoline is very popular. If space allows and parents have finances, then you can purchase a whole children’s play complex, consisting of slides, ladders, and other climbing frames. Photo: freepik.com

Help in the country

A small child cannot be left unattended, so you can involve him in work in the country. Of course, as a rule, such help is of little use, but the baby will be in sight, and thus he will learn from childhood how important his help to parents is. For younger children, the following options can be offered:

Give the baby a baby watering can and let him water the plantings. If the plants do not need watering, then invite the child to water the dandelions growing near the fence. You can give the child a shovel and offer to weed the garden where you plan to plant something in the future. Send the child with a bucket to the berry bush – let him pick berries for jam or compote. But remember that many varieties of popular country berries, such as gooseberries, are very prickly. Do not offer such bushes to a small child. Photo: freepik.com

Older children are able to really help their parents, but they should not be forced to do this, so as not to discourage the desire to work in the country. Let them do the dacha work that they like. Be sure to sincerely praise the children and make sure that they do not overwork.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

