What was the wife’s reaction on the bold scene, Angad Bedi revealed

A few days ago the film ‘Lust Stories-2’ was released on the OTT platform Netflix. The film got good response from the audience. In this film, Neha Dhupia’s husband and actor Angad Bedi was in the lead role in a short story.

Angad Bedi, Mrinal Thakur and Neena Gupta were the lead actors of that short story. In this the romance of Angad and Mrinal was shown. Both gave very bold scenes. Angad is married and Neha Dhupia is his wife. Both have two children. Angad has told about Neha’s reaction on the bold scene of this film. When asked if you told your wife Neha about this role, what was her first reaction, what did she say? On this question, Angad said, “She liked it and was very happy. When I narrated the story to him, his reaction was positive.”

Seeing such bold stories or scenes creates a different perspective for the audience, so what was the atmosphere like on the sets while shooting this scene? Such a question was asked to Angad. Angad told the media, “The first thing to shoot such a scene is an intimacy coach and one or two people from the producers. The rest are sent out of the room or off the sets so that no one feels uncomfortable.”