What will be the fare of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express? Railway told that you will have to pay separately for food and drink

There will also be food and drink arrangements for the passengers in the Vande Bharat Express starting from Patna to Ranchi. However, passengers can also select or remove it as an option. Sources gave this information. The fare of this train has also been fixed by the Railways. Passengers will have to pay two types of fare for this train.

this will be the rent

Passengers will have to pay between Rs 2250 to Rs 2300 for the executive class of Vande Bharat Express. So 1300 rupees will have to be paid for chair car class. If a passenger wants to take food in the train, then he will have to pay about Rs 400 for chair car and Rs 700 for executive class separately.

food will be optional

Passengers can also opt for food along with the ticket. On the other hand, if there is no option of food in the ticket and demands food during the journey, then an additional Rs 50 will have to be paid. Food and drink will be given three times during the journey from the beginning till the end of the journey. In this morning biscuits, tea or coffee with butter, then lunch or dinner and lastly tea and snack will be given.

Booking will start in a day or two

It is known that from June 27, the Vande Bharat Express train is starting between Patna and Ranchi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi can flag off this train. Its booking facility will start within a day or two. According to railway sources, the time table of this train has been fixed. After successful trial for the second time, now the Railway Board will get the green signal to run the train. After this the time table will be announced. According to sources, this train will run six days a week (except Tuesday).

Train will stop at seven stations

This semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express will stop only at seven stations between Patna-Ranchi-Patna. There is a plan to run Vande Bharat Express via Jehanabad, Gaya, Hazaribagh, Barkakana, Sidhwar Sanki, Tati Silvey.

