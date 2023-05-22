What will be the future of MVA in Maharashtra? Sharad Pawar said a big thing on the distribution of seats

There is still a doubt about the future of Mahavikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. But the upcoming assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections Uddhav Thackeray There is no seat-sharing between the Shiv Sena-led Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress. Sharad Pawar disclosed this.

No discussion on seat sharing in MVA yet: Sharad Pawar

On seat sharing, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said, there has been no discussion on seat sharing yet. There was a meeting at my residence where it was discussed that the leaders of the three parties (of the MVA) would decide on it. Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and I will sit together to discuss it.

Rahul Gandhi’s padyatra behind Karnataka election results

Commenting on the victory of the Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “The results of the Karnataka assembly elections are a fine example of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra.” Whatever anyone says about Rahul Gandhi, I am sure people will strengthen his ideology.

My effort is to bring the opposition together: Pawar

On the question asked about the unity of the opposition against Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Sharad Pawar said, my effort is to bring the opposition together, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is trying the same. I am not contesting the next election, so where is the question of becoming the PM candidate. I am not in the race to become PM. We need a leadership that can work for the development of the country.

Sharad Pawar made serious allegations against the central government

On the recent violent incidents in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “If we look at the ideology and power behind these incidents (violent clashes), then we will know who is behind them.” An inquiry should be conducted to find out the involvement of people in power at the Center and in the state.