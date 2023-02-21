What will change in the life of Russians after the message of Vladimir Putin – News

February 21, 2023, 15:05 – BLiTZ – News

As part of the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, the head of state drew attention to many social issues within the country. So, the amount of payments, the format of guarantees and new benefits will change.

From January 1, 2024, the minimum wage (minimum wage) will rise by 18.5% in the country to 19,242 rubles. At the same time, the tax deduction will also increase: instead of 50 thousand rubles for the education of children, it will amount to 110 thousand rubles, and for treatment and medicines – 150 thousand rubles instead of 120.

Vladimir Putin also gave guarantees to the families of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in the right to receive a maternal captain. The program will be extended to children born after 2007.

The Russian leader announced the reforms of Russian education. In particular, Putin instructed to set the term of study at universities according to the new rules from 4 to 6 years.

Putin also gave instructions regarding the participants in the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine – those who were in demand in the SVO zone and proved their commitment, the head of state promised to assist in the appointment to public office. Employees of enterprises of the military-industrial complex (DIC) will be able to apply for preferential rental housing.

Finally, Putin announced the emergence of a mechanism that will allow Russians to wisely invest their money in voluntary pension savings.

Earlier, Russia canceled the decree of 2012 on measures to implement foreign policy. Read more in the BLiTZ article.