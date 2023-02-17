What will change in the payment of utility bills from March 1, 2023

February 17, 2023, 18:46 – BLiTZ – News

From March 1, 2023, the norms will change in Russia, according to which standards are determined in utility bills that directly affect the final amount. Especially this innovation will affect residents of apartment buildings. The public news service figured out what changes will affect the payment of housing and communal services from March 1, 2023.

General house counters

According to the new standards, in those apartment buildings where there are no common house meters for electricity, water supply and heat, the cost of these services will be included in the payment based on general indicators. Thus, you will have to pay for the light in the corridor, and for the water that the public utilities use to wash the entrance.

Thus, residents of houses in which there are no common house meters yet should take care of this issue and install them. To do this, you must contact the management company or the HOA. Thus, each homeowner will be aware of how much and for what he pays monthly. In addition, this will allow residents to use resources more rationally, for example, by refusing lighting in some places or by installing lamps with motion sensors instead of conventional ones.

What to do in case of overpayment

If it seems to you that you are overpaying for resources that should be accounted for by common house meters, you should immediately contact the management company and ask for clarification on each of the doubtful payment items. If an error has crept into the calculations, you can not only get your money back, but also count on compensation in the form of 50% of the overpayment amount.

Recalculation of fees for garbage collection

From March 1, 2023, the cost of garbage collection services will also be calculated in a new way. Now, if you have been absent from your apartment for more than five days and you can prove it, for example, by presenting tickets or a voucher, then you will not have to pay for garbage collection for this period. Previously, such a rule was valid only in houses where the tariff for waste removal was calculated based on the residents actually living in the house.

Closing information from the USRN

From March 1, 2023, a law comes into force, according to which Rosreestr will no longer publish information from the USRN about homeowners at the request of third parties. To obtain an extract, the consent of the property owner is required. In addition, if the extract was requested by a third party, the owner’s last name, first name and patronymic will not be indicated in the document.