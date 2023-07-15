What will happen to Vasundhara Raje? BJP on the path of Congress in Rajasthan, there will be no CM face

Only a few months are left for the assembly elections in Rajasthan. Where the Congress is trying its best to regain power in the state. At the same time, BJP has also strengthened its election plan. Meanwhile, speculations are being made that Vasundhara Raje’s difficulties will increase due to the reconciliation between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot. Let us tell you that the role of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in the election has not been decided yet.

Political speculation continues after Vasundhara Raje’s sudden visit to Delhi after a meeting with BJP’s National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh. Recently, BL Santosh had a meeting with BJP leaders in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Vasundhara Raje was also seen in this meeting. After this meeting with BL Santosh, there was a sudden visit of Vasundhara Raje to Delhi, after which many speculations started. Vasundhara Raje met BJP President JP Nadda in the capital Delhi. According to the news circulating in the media quoting sources, Vasundhara Raje has urged top BJP leaders to clarify their role in the elections.

Prahlad Joshi is in charge of Rajasthan

Seeing the activities of BJP in Rajasthan, political experts believe that after the meeting of BL Santosh, the political equation has changed. However, the party leaders are tight-lipped on the matter. Let us tell you that Vasundhara Raje is on the target of former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Sachin Pilot and is raising the issue of alleged corruption during his tenure. After this BJP is paying special attention in the state. Recently, BJP has entrusted the responsibility of Rajasthan to Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi, after which he is keeping a close watch on the state.

BJP will fight without CM face

If political experts are to be believed, the party high command is confused about the CM face in BJP. If you remember, BL Santosh, who reached Rajasthan tour, had said in clear words that the election will be fought in the state only on the face of PM Modi. It is clear that Vasundhara Raje will not be the face of the Chief Minister in Rajasthan. It may be noted that Vasundhara Raje Scindia is currently on the post of National Vice President of the party, but she is also moving towards Delhi regarding her claim in the assembly elections to be held in Rajasthan. Vasundhara faction is continuously working to create pressure on the high command. The Vasundhara group wants that the election battle of Rajasthan should be fought keeping the face of the former Chief Minister in front.

BJP on election field with new plan

BJP leader and former state president of Rajasthan Satish Poonia is seen active in the state. The work of taking BJP to booth-booth in the entire state is being done by them and preparations are on to take the party forward. Let us discuss here that in the last four years, while being the BJP President, Satish Poonia did many things to strengthen the party. He gave strength to strengthen the Panna Pramukh and the booth, which is likely to benefit the BJP.

Here, Prahlad Joshi, who was made the election in-charge by the BJP, has started activating the Rajasthan BJP. He has given a new task to the workers in his meeting. All the Panna Pramukhs in Rajasthan will now work to form a team of five people. By doing this, the BJP wants to connect directly with the voters. Workers and office bearers have been told to engage in this mission. It is also being seen as micro election management from micro. Taking forward the work of Satish Poonia, BJP is going to start this campaign under the supervision of CP Joshi. The party will soon do the work of fixing the responsibility of district-wise leaders for the campaign.

Congress will not give the face of the Chief Minister

Let us discuss here that assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan in November-December this year. Earlier, the Congress has postponed its crisis in the state. After the reconciliation between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the Congress is preparing to enter the electoral fray with full swing. The Congress held a meeting with the leaders of Rajasthan in Delhi recently. In the meeting, the leaders have agreed to unite before the assembly elections. A statement came from the party leaders that according to the tradition of the Congress, no leader would be projected as the face of the Chief Minister’s post. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has advised the leaders to keep their complaints or views confined to the party platform regarding the infighting in the Congress for the last several months.

Congress formed the government in 2018

Talking about the last election, in the year 2018, Congress formed the government in Rajasthan. In this election, the Congress party has won a total of 99 seats, while the BJP was reduced to 73 seats. According to the trend, this year BJP’s Vasundhara government lost the election and people expressed their trust on Congress. Apart from this, BSP won 6 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2, Bharatiya Tribal Party 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal one, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3 and Independent candidates won 13 seats.