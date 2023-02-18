February 18, 2023, 11:46 – BLiTZ – News

What will Moscow do when, as many Western politicians are firmly convinced, the Russian Armed Forces will run out of tanks? This is discussed by Forbes columnist David Ax, who is also confident that this will happen. The information is transmitted by “Military Review”.

At the very beginning, the author tried to calculate how many tanks the Russian side has now, how many combat vehicles are in the arsenal of Ukraine, and what are the total losses. It is interesting that the journalist does not refer to any reliable sources or statistics, so one can say that he decided to invent the numbers “out of his head”.

According to Ex’s cunning calculations, in about a year of special operations in Ukraine, the RF Armed Forces used about 250 T-90, T-80 and T-72 tanks, of which 1,600 vehicles were allegedly lost. He also noted that the Russian defense industry does not have enough capacity, so it is simply unrealistic to quickly make up for the loss of military equipment.

At the same time, open sources have confirmed information that in fact the Russian army has about 10,000 T-72, T-80 and T-90 tanks in military reserve. The author of the material strongly noted that in the hostilities the Russian side used only two and a half thousand military vehicles, while losing most of it. According to his conclusions, with the low rates of the defense industry for the year, the country managed to produce only 850 new tanks, which in no way covered the losses.

He even suggested what Russia could do to speed up the defense industry. The first option was to lower the standards for upgrading Soviet tanks. As a second option, he proposed to Moscow to increase the volume of investments invested in the defense industry. The third option would be to import tanks from other countries.

In conclusion, Ex expressed an idea that is completely unrealistic from the point of view of an adequate assessment of current events. He suggested that Moscow ask for tanks from its foreign allies. It remains only to wait for those two or three years that the browser gave, and find out if he was right. Recall that a funny situation arose earlier with the number of missiles in the Russian arsenal – the West claimed that the shells should not have been enough until April last year, but the reality turned out to be completely different.

