What you do is diplomacy and what we do is dishonesty? Sanjay Raut’s strong attack on Devendra Fadnavis

The phase of rhetoric continues in the politics of Maharashtra. The latest statement has come in front of MP Sanjay Raut (Uddhav Thackeray faction). He has said that Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, both of them talked about diplomacy yesterday that we have gone with NCP, so this is diplomacy. What was the alliance we made with NCP and Congress 2.5 years ago? What you do is diplomacy and what we do is dishonesty? You are dishonest and to keep people like you away from power, we also did the same diplomacy in 2019 which you are doing now.

Let us tell you that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said on Thursday that BJP has an emotional alliance with Shiv Sena and political alliance with Nationalist Congress Party ie NCP. He said that BJP can welcome whoever is willing to join it, but we do not accept ‘Congress-like thinking’. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said these things in the ‘Mahavijay 2024’ workshop of party workers organized in Bhiwandi as part of the preparations for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Emotional alliance with NCP

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis further said that our alliance with Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is an emotional alliance. BJP and Shiv Sena have been together for more than 25 years. Our alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP is a political alliance. In the next 10-15 years, we can think of forming an emotional alliance with the NCP as well. If you remember, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction joined hands with the BJP last year to form the new government in Maharashtra, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s rebel group, on the other hand, joined the ruling coalition earlier this month.

It’s been almost 15 days since the oath was taken.

Ajit Pawar and other 8 NCP MLAs took oath as ministers recently. It has been more than 15 days after the oath, but the division of departments has not been done yet. Various discussions are going on regarding this. Sources say that the Shinde faction is fuming. According to media reports, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and both the deputy CMs want to resolve the division of departments as soon as possible. This is the reason why they are churning about the matter even at night and holding secret meetings.

Ajit Pawar’s name records

Let us discuss here that Ajit Pawar has become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the fifth time. There is a record of taking oath in his name three times in the 14th Legislative Assembly. At the same time, Ajit Pawar has become the Deputy Chief Minister of the state for the third time after the year 2019. If we remember the incident at eight o’clock in the morning of 23 November 2019, then there was a political upheaval in the politics of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis was made the Chief Minister from the BJP. On the other hand, on behalf of NCP, Ajit Pawar rebelled against uncle Sharad Pawar and took the post of Deputy Chief Minister. However, after taking the oath, both were able to stay on their posts only for 80 hours, after which this government could not survive. In place of that government, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray came into existence, in which Ajit Pawar again became the Deputy Chief Minister. Recently, once again he has become the Deputy Chief Minister in the government of Eknath Shinde.

BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in 2019 assembly elections

Talking about the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, this year the BJP had won 105 seats. Whereas Shiv Sena had won 56 seats. Both the parties had entered the electoral fray with the alliance. The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance had got a clear mandate to form the government, but something different was seen on 24 October. After the results, there was a rift between the two parties. The tussle between the two parties started for power and they kept moving away from each other. The Shiv Sena had staked claim to the chief minister’s chair saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that Uddhav Thackeray would become the chief minister if the mandate is given.

After the split between Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, stir in Congress intensified, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi engaged in uniting

It is notable that at that time it was said on behalf of Shiv Sena that the Chief Minister should be elected from both the parties for two and a half years, but BJP did not like this proposal and today the result is in front of everyone. The Shiv Sena has split and the leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the BJP are constantly attacking each other. In the state of Maharashtra with 288 assembly seats, 145 seats were needed to form the government, but no party had this magic number. Then on November 12, 2019, the central government imposed President’s rule in the state on the recommendation of the governor.