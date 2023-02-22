What you need to know about benefits and payments

February 22, 2023, 12:31 – BLiTZ – News

On February 21, 2023, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin delivered a message to the Federal Assembly. Among the topics touched upon were those that directly relate to the support of Russian citizens. The public news service figured out which theses of the president will affect payments, benefits and other measures of social support.

Increase in the number of recipients of mother capital

Residents of the Donetsk, Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will be able to receive maternity capital for children born in 2007 and later. Recall that since 2023, the payment for the birth of the first child amounted to 589.5 thousand rubles, for the second child – 779 thousand if the payment for the first was not received, and 189.5 thousand if the maternity capital for the first child was received.

Support Fund for Veterans and Those Who Died in the Northern Military District

The President proposed the creation of a state fund, the main task of which would be personal assistance and support to the families of servicemen who died during a special military operation. It is emphasized that each such family will be assigned a personal worker responsible for assistance. It is planned to deploy this fund in all regions of the Russian Federation as early as 2023. The work of the fund will be based on the principle of “one window”.

Increasing the minimum wage

In 2022, the minimum wage was raised twice, with a total increase of 20%. The President said that the state will continue to strive to increase the minimum wage at a rate above inflation and wage growth. So, since the beginning of 2023, an indexation of 6.3% has already taken place, and from January 2024, another increase will be added to the planned increase – by 10%. Thus, in 2024, the minimum wage level will increase by 18.5% and amount to 19,242 rubles.

affordable housing

For employees employed at enterprises of the military-industrial complex, a preferential rental housing program will be launched. Loans will be issued at a reduced rate, and the construction of such housing will begin in the near future. A significant part of the rent for such housing will be covered by the state. The government was also instructed to find funds to expand the program for issuing housing certificates for young scientists.

Pension insurance

The pension savings of citizens are instructed to guarantee safety on the principle of insurance of bank deposits. For voluntary pension savings, a state-insured amount of up to 2.8 million rubles will be established.

Free gasification

The free gasification program will continue. For individuals, it will operate on an ongoing basis. In addition, its action will be extended to social facilities such as hospitals, clinics, kindergartens and schools.

National projects

The regions can already today receive the funds reserved for the implementation of national projects until 2024 through interest-free loans, which will be automatically repaid in April next year. According to the President, special attention should be paid to the renovation of polyclinics.