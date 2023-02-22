Whatsapp may have a feature to send newsletters

The developers of the WhatsApp messenger (owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation), are allegedly working on introducing a function for sending personal news. This was reported on February 22 by the portal WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp 2.23.5.3 beta has reportedly found a new feature called Newsletter. It is supposed to be a news feed.

According to the portal, the Newsletter will not contain ads, as well as algorithms that create personal recommendations. The user will be able to independently choose whose feed to subscribe to. In this case, contacts will not be able to see his subscriptions.

It is specified that the function is at an early stage of development. When it will become available is still unknown.

On February 8, it was reported that WhatsApp is developing a feature that offers users the ability to schedule calls in group chats.

On January 30, it was reported that WhatsApp would be adding a feature that would allow users to send reactions in announcement groups. The innovation will affect those chats in which only the administrator can send messages.