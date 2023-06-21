whatsapp new features silence unknown callers and privacy checkup roll out know what it is and how it works check details here rjv

get rid of unwanted calls

WhatsApp’s new feature – Silence Unknown Callers, has been designed to protect users from unwanted calls. App users have to do only one setting, after which calls from unknown callers will be silent. These calls usually come from numbers that are not in the users’ contact list. The new feature will stop the calls of such people on WhatsApp coming from unknown numbers. Let us tell you that spamming cases have increased on WhatsApp in the last few months. Scammers used to call from international numbers or unknown numbers to trap WhatsApp users and extort huge amount from them. The new feature has been prepared to save from such callers.