WhatsApp Update: Unknown calls will be silent, know how the new feature will work

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature Silence Unknown Callers. Now no one will be able to disturb you by calling on WhatsApp.

Get rid of unwanted calls on WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s new feature – Silence Unknown Callers, has been designed to protect users from unwanted calls. App users have to do only one setting, after which calls from unknown callers will be silent.

Spamming cases increased on WhatsApp

The new feature will block calls from people who come from unknown numbers on WhatsApp. These calls usually come from numbers that are not in the users’ contact list. Let us tell you that these days the cases of spamming have increased on WhatsApp.

calls to international numbers

Scammers used to call from international numbers or unknown numbers to trap WhatsApp users and extort huge amount from them. The new feature has been prepared to save from such callers.

Mark Zuckerberg announced

Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg has said that WhatsApp users can now silence calls that are not in their contact list. By turning on this feature, calls coming to you from unknown numbers will be silent.