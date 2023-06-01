When and where will you be able to watch WTC final match, know A to Z information before India-Australia title clash

WTC Team India and Australia have reached the Oval of England for the final. In this title clash, the command of the Indian team will be in the hands of Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, Pat Cummins will be seen handling the command of the Kangaroo team. Both the teams are preparing fiercely for this title clash. In such a situation, today we will give you complete information about the entire squad of India and Australia and when and where you will be able to see it before this exciting battle.

Final match will be played from June 7

The final match of the World Test Championship will be played at The Oval Stadium in England from June 7. This time in the final of the World Test Championship, Australia has reached the final with 152 points and India with 127 points. Now whoever wins this match from both the teams will become the Test champion of the world. Significantly, this is the second time in a row that Team India has reached the final of the World Test Championship.

Rahane returns after a long time

The title match of the World Test Championship can be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Apart from this, fans will also be able to watch its live streaming on the Disney + Hotstar app on their mobiles.

India and Australia team for WTC final

Indian team Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishant Kishan (wicket keeper).

Standby Players:Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australian team Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (wk) Vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Standby Players:Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw.