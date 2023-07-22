When is Putrada Ekadashi in the month of Savan, know the exact date, worship method, ingredients, auspicious time, fasting rules and complete details

When is Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2023 Date: Ekadashi date of every month is so important in Hinduism. But the importance of Ekadashi date of Sawan month increases. The fast on Ekadashi Tithi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that by fasting on Ekadashi Tithi, one gets freedom from all kinds of sins and attains salvation. Please tell that the fast of Putrada Ekadashi is observed twice a year. First in the month of Pausha and second in the month of Sawan. Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month is called Putrada Ekadashi.

Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this day

The fast of Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on Sunday, 27th August. It is also called Pavitra Ekadashi. It is believed that on this day, if a childless couple observes a fast and worships Shri Hari Vishnu ji according to the rules and regulations, then soon a worthy child is born. Let us know from Pandit Ambareesh Mishra of Ayodhya Dham that when is Putrada Ekadashi in the month of Savan, along with it the exact date, worship method, worship material, auspicious time, fasting rules and complete details…

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2023 Date

The fast of Sawan Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on 27 August 2023. This fast is observed four days before Raksha Bandhan. The fast of Putrada Ekadashi is very important for those couples who do not have any son.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2023 auspicious time

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Sawan will begin on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 5:02 am and the Ekadashi Tithi will end on the same day at 10:45 pm. Tripushkar Yoga is being formed on this day. Along with this, Sarvath Siddhi Yoga is also being formed. Both these yogas will remain till 2:26 in the night.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2023 fasting time

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi fast will be celebrated on August 28, 2023 from 05.57 am to 08.31 am.

Dwadashi Tithi ends – August 28, 06.22 pm

Putrada Ekadashi fast worship method

On this day wake up early in the morning and take a bath with clean water.

Then worship Lord Vishnu with sixteen ingredients like incense, lamp, naivedya etc.

Abhishek Lord Vishnu with Gangajal.

After this offer flowers and basil leaves to Lord Vishnu.

If possible, keep a fast on this day as well.

Offer food to God.

Make sure to include Tulsi in the bhog of Lord Vishnu.

Donate lamps on this day and night.

After this do Bhajan-Kirtan and meditation of Lord Vishnu.

Worship Lord Vishnu

articles of worship

Make sure to keep betel leaves, cloves, betel nut, camphor, yellow sandalwood, Akshat, coconut filled with water, Panchmeva, Kumkum, turmeric, incense, lamp, sesame, sweets, molly etc. in the worship material. Worship is considered incomplete without these things. Along with this, yellow color is very dear to Lord Vishnu, so on the day of Ekadashi fast, keep yellow flowers, yellow cloth, yellow fruit, urn and mango leaves in the worship material.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi Significance

According to religious beliefs, a person desiring to have a son should fast on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Shravan. With the effect of this fast one attains all materialistic pleasures in this world and heaven in the next world. All kinds of sins are destroyed by observing Sawan Putrada Ekadashi fast. Along with this, the effects of planetary defects also get reduced. At the same time, with the blessings of the ancestors, the cries echo in his house. On Sawan Putrada Ekadashi, observe Nirjala fast for the happiness of children and stay awake at night, and then observe the fast the next day to get special benefits.

