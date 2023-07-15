When is Raksha Bandhan? What is the auspicious time to tie Rakhi, know the exact date, from when to when is Bhadra

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Date: The festival of Rakhi is celebrated on the full moon day of Sawan. This festival is a festival that binds brothers and sisters in the bond of affection. On this day sister ties Raksha in brother’s hand and applies sandalwood tika to earn his auspiciousness. The meaning of Raksha Bandhan is (Raksha + Bandhan) which means to tie someone for one’s protection. Rakhi or Raksha Sutra is most important in Raksha Bandhan. Rakshabandhan is a famous festival of brother-sister relationship. Normally sisters tie Rakhi only to their brothers. But in the form of Brahmins, Gurus and respectable relative (daughter to her father) by the little girl in the family, rakhi is tied to the respected person. Guru can tie rakhi to the disciple. On the occasion of tying Rakhi, brothers give gifts to their sisters to make them happy. Which makes the love of brother and sister stronger. Even after marriage, the sister goes to the brother’s house and ties the bond of her affection, Rakhi, to her brother’s wrist. That’s why sisters eagerly wait for this day.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2023

The full moon date begins on 30 August 2023, Wednesday morning at 10:13 am.

Full moon date ends on 31 August 2023, Thursday morning till 07:46 minutes.

There is a doubt about when to celebrate Rakshabandhan. Rakshabandhan Shubh Muhurt: It will be auspicious if Rakshabandhan is celebrated after 08:47 on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.

And on August 31, Thursday, the full moon is falling on this day, in which the auspicious time for Rakshabandhan is up to 07:46 minutes, till this time Rakshabandhan will be celebrated.

Bhadra Yoga is being made on the day of Raksha Bandhan

Bhadra begins on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 at 10:13 am

Bhadra Kaal will end on 30 August 2023, Wednesday night at 08:47.

It is considered prohibited to perform Raksha Bandhan during Bhadra. Bhadra should be sacrificed for all auspicious works. This time is not auspicious for auspicious works.

How should Raksha Bandhan be celebrated?

Take a plate, keep roli, sandalwood, Akshat, curd, Raksha Sutra and sweets in it. Along with lighting a lamp of desi ghee, prepare the puja plate and dedicate it to God first. After this, make the brother sit facing east or north. First do Tilak of brother, then after tying Rakshasutra, perform Aarti. After that, wish the brother good luck by feeding him sweets. The thing to be kept in mind here is that the head of the brother and sister should not be uncovered at the time of tying the Rakshasutra and after tying the Rakshasutra, take the blessings of their parents and guru. After that, you should give gifts to your sister according to your ability.

Learn the story of Rakshabandhan

According to the legend, in ancient times, when King Bali was performing Ashwamedh Yagya, at that time Lord Shri Vishnu assumed the form of Vamana avatar and sought three steps of land from King Bali in order to trick King Bali. At that time, King Bali promised to give three steps to Lord Vishnu without thinking. In no time, Lord Vishnu measured the sky and the underworld in two steps with his small feet. King Bali had no place for the third step. So he put his head under the feet of Lord Vishnu.

Seeing this, Lord Vishnu was very pleased with King Bali. Then King Bali asked Lord Vishnu to promise that when he sees, he should also see Lord Vishnu. Hearing this, Lord Vishnu made a promise to King Bali and went to Patal Lok by saying Amen. When Lord Vishnu went to Patal Lok, Mother Lakshmi started getting very worried. Seeing the concern of Mata Lakshmi, Devarshi Narad suggested Mata Ek to make Raja Bali his brother.

By doing this, their master will come back to them. After listening to Narad Muni, Goddess Lakshmi disguised as a woman reached King Bali in Patal Lok crying. When King Bali saw her crying, he asked her the reason for crying, then mother Lakshmi said that I have no brother. Because of this I am very sad. Hearing this, King Bali said to Mother Lakshmi that you become my sister. After this, Mata Lakshmi tied a rakhi to King Bali and demanded back her lord Lord Vishnu. According to mythological beliefs, it is said that from that time the festival of Raksha Bandhan became popular in the world.

According to another legend, when Lord Shri Krishna killed Shishupala with his Sudarshan Chakra, his little finger was cut off by the Sudarshan Chakra. Due to the cut of the finger, blood started flowing. At the same time, Draupadi tied a piece of all her belongings to Lord Krishna’s finger. Since then, Lord Shri Krishna accepted Draupadi as his sister and promised to save her from every crisis. For this reason, Lord Shri Krishna had saved Draupadi from being naked in Chir Haran.

