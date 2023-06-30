When Putin spared, America took action on Wagner, banned companies associated with the group

Even though the rebellion of Russia’s private army Wagner has been suppressed in Russia, but after this rebellion, the troubles of Wagner Army have increased. The US has banned four companies linked to Wagner as well as one person. Significantly, the American has taken this step after the rebellion against Russia by the private army under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group in Russia. Actually Prigozhin had ordered his fighters to march towards Moscow last week. However, Prigozhin suddenly made an agreement with Russia and announced to back down and go to Belarus.

The sanctions, imposed by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, target entities in the Central African Republic, the United Arab Emirates and Russia linked to the Wagner Group and its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin. However, the sanctions are not directly related to last week’s rebellion. The US has imposed sanctions against Prigozhin and the Wagner group several times in the past. The group is also accused of trying to interfere in the 2016 US election.

Sanctions have been imposed on two mining companies ‘Dimeville SAU’ and ‘Midas Resources SARLU’ based in the Central African Republic linked to Prigozhin. In addition, restrictions have also been imposed on Russia-based ‘Limited Liability Company DM’ related to the sale of gold and Dubai-based ‘Industrial Resources General Trading’, which provides assistance to Dimeville. The US has also imposed sanctions on Andrei Ivanov, a Russian executive of the Wagner Group. According to the Ministry of Finance, Ivanov worked closely with Malian government officials to carry out arms deals, mining projects and other activities of the ‘Wagner’ group in Mali.

The ministry said that the banned companies conduct illegal gold deals to provide funds to the ‘Wagner Group’ so that the group can maintain and expand its armed forces in Ukraine and Africa. Meanwhile, several other US government agencies issued several advisories on Tuesday regarding gold trade in sub-Saharan Africa. Russian authorities announced on Tuesday the dropping of charges of armed rebellion against Prigozhin and the ‘Wagner’ group and the closure of the criminal investigation.

