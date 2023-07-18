When the appointment letter was received, there was no place for happiness, the newly selected candidates sang ‘Tarana’ of loyalty and prestige

Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 1573 ANM health workers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. That is, in one and a half months, CM Yogi distributed 10,000 appointment letters related to the health department only. On the other hand, after receiving the appointment letters on Tuesday, the happiness of fulfilling dreams was visible on the faces of the newly selected candidates. These people clearly said that the dreams were ours, but they were fulfilled because of the impartiality of the Yogi government. Yogi government fulfilled the expectations of middle class families. Without giving money, now government jobs are being given only on the basis of merit.

The newly elected said, now it is our turn to work sincerely

Newly elected Ekta Patel said that because of CM Yogi Adityanath, the dream of our parents has been fulfilled. We all are happy that because of the CM, we were selected in a transparent manner without paying any money. Mamta Yadav, a middle class family resident of Rae Bareilly, said that we got the appointment letter from the respected Chief Minister, it is a matter of pride for me.Hardoi Aparna Shukla thanked the CM for completing the fair recruitment very soon. He said that CM has fulfilled our dreams, now it is our turn to work sincerely.

Yogi government appointed without paying

Anupam Singh of Amethi said that our selection was stopped last time due to some reasons, but after all the investigation in a transparent manner, our work was completed. Will always be grateful to CM Yogi for this. Pratapgarh’s Ragini Srivastava thanked the CM from the bottom of her heart and said that merit was the basis of selection. Pratibha Tripathi of Lucknow said that we have joined. The recruitment process is done without discrimination. Earlier the paper was given but could not be done due to discrimination. This time there was transparency so we were also selected.Swati Singh of Sultanpur said that she got the appointment without paying any money.This was possible because of the Yogi government.

More than 10 thousand got appointment letters in 45 days

Within a month and a half, CM Yogi distributed appointment letters to more than 10,000 newly selected people of the health department. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 7182 ANM health workers on June 9 and appointment letters to 1442 staff nurses in SGPGI on June 10. After this, again on July 18, by giving appointment letters to 1573 ANM health workers, their dreams were given sky, that is, under a transparent and fair process, the dreams of 10197 youths were fulfilled only in the health department.

