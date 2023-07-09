When the bike mechanic asked Rahul Gandhi a question about marriage? Rahul Gandhi gave this answer

Rahul Gandhi: Sharing a video of his recent conversation with a motorcycle mechanic in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that there is a need to empower mechanics in India to strengthen the country’s automobile industry. Describing it as the next stop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi shared on social media a video of his interaction with the mechanic at Karol Bagh on June 27, in which he is seen explaining the nuances of servicing a bike and answering their questions .

Rahul Gandhi has a KTM bike

In the video, Gandhi can be heard saying, “I also have a KTM 390 bike, but it is lying there because his security personnel do not allow him to ride it.” Gandhi also answered the questions of the mechanic. One of them asked when he would get married, to which the former Congress president replied, “Let’s see.” At the bike market, Gandhi interacted with Ummed Shah, Vicky Sen and Manoj Paswan and got a motorcycle serviced. “To strengthen India’s automobile industry, India’s mechanics need to be empowered,” Gandhi tweeted .

Rahul Gandhi interacted with mechanics

According to a statement issued by the Congress, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is about learning by listening to the voices of all sections of Indians, especially those who are not able to narrate their stories of triumphs and troubles. The new destination of Bharat Jodo Ka Naya Paav, Karol Bagh, New Delhi’s Bikers Market, met a group of super mechanics and had an open and candid conversation with these hard working people, who Let’s keep the wheels of India running.

The former Congress president said, I tried to understand the difficulties of mechanics and their dreams in India. While teaching me the finer points of bike service, Umaid Shah, a mechanic, narrated how poverty forced him to leave his studies and become a mechanic like his elder brother. He said Paswan and Sen told him how they were worried every day about family responsibilities due to the low earning in this profession.

Mechanics should be given better facilities- Rahul

Gandhi was quoted as saying in the statement, “I have seen many other people facing similar problems, they are working hard to make ends meet.” He said, our mechanics work hard to keep the automobile industry afloat. They should get better facilities and opportunities. The true progress of India lies in the prosperity and happiness of every individual and worker of every profession. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged Gandhi’s tweet and video and said, “Rahul Gandhi met the mechanics of Karol Bagh while taking forward the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Ramesh said, during the conversation, he tried to see and understand how the life of a common mechanic is. What kind of challenges do they have to face. Ramesh said about the mechanic, these are the hands that take our country forward. It is very important to understand their concerns and grievances and create a system that will provide them better facilities and opportunities.