When the BJP MP mistakenly told Nitish Kumar the Prime Minister, the District President made corrections

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, when Vande Bharat Express reached platform six of Gaya Junction at 4.15 pm on Tuesday evening after its inauguration from Ranchi, the train was welcomed. BJP’s Aurangabad MP Sushil Singh had also reached for the reception. During this, the MP’s tongue slipped while talking to the media and he called Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar the Prime Minister of the country. Its video has also gone viral on social media.

Nitish Kumar’s name was taken in place of Narendra Modi

BJP MP Sushil Singh mistakenly called Prime Minister Nitish Kumar instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After which the district president of BJP standing next to him immediately interrupted him and asked him to say Narendra Modi. After which the MP realized this mistake and corrected the mistake and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let us tell you that the path of Nitish Kumar’s JDU and BJP has now separated and Nitish Kumar is trying to remove PM Narendra Modi from the seat of power. On the initiative of Kumar, the opposition parties are trying to unite.

Train left for Patna

Let us inform that a large number of workers and supporters including Gaya MP Vijay Manjhi, Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh and city MLA Dr Prem Kumar had arrived to welcome the Vande Bharat train. The train was flagged off and left for Patna at 4.25 pm.

Bihar: Pipa bridge washed away in river Ganga in Raghopur, large population lost contact with Hajipur by road

Aurangabad MP congratulated

During this, Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh gave many wishes and congratulations to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister on behalf of the people of Bihar and Gaya. Said that Gaya Junction will be equipped with modern facilities on the lines of airport in the coming times. This will be the most beautiful railway station in the world.

Train service started from June 28

Significantly, the Vande Bharat train will run between Ranchi and Patna. For this, booking of tickets has been started. From June 28, the train has started running between Patna to Gaya and Gaya to Ranchi as per its scheduled schedule.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan