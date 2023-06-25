When the brother-in-law stopped meeting in Kanpur, the wife cut off the husband’s private parts with a blade, know what the ACP did

Kanpur: A case has been registered against a woman in Gunjaini area of ​​the city for trying to cut her husband’s private part. The incident took place on June 14 but came to light only when the man (husband) lodged a complaint with the local police station. In this case, ACP Naubasta Abhishek Pandey told the Times of India that, acting on the complaint of a 35-year-old man, the police registered a case against the woman under relevant sections of the IPC and started the investigation. According to the victim’s complaint, on the night of June 14, when he was sleeping, his wife tried to cut his private part with a blade and fled.

All allegations found true in medical report: ACP

The ACP said, “All the allegations of the victim have been found to be true in his medical report. Soon the accused woman will be arrested and sent to jail,’ meanwhile, police sources said that the victim, a resident of Varun Vihar, Barra-8 Kachhi Basti, works as an outsourced employee in Kanpur Municipal Corporation. According to the victim, some time back his brother-in-law had eloped with a girl from the area. When the police case happened and the police started the investigation, he and his wife were also detained and interrogated by the police. However, the police let him off when he gave in writing that he had nothing to do with the case.

The husband saved himself and ran away

Police sources further said, “She has since distanced herself from her brother-in-law and refused to come home. Meanwhile, on June 14, his brother-in-law came to his house. When he came to know about this, he objected to his brother-in-law coming home and also scolded his wife. Expressed displeasure with him, however, this enraged his wife and the same night, she attacked his private part with a sharp blade while he was sleeping. Somehow he saved himself and escaped from there. Later he was treated.

The victim reached the police station after getting treatment

The victim says that when he recovered to some extent, he lodged a complaint with the police. The victim told the media that initially she too did not tell anyone about the incident due to shyness, but later decided to lodge a complaint with the police.