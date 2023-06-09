When the heat increased in Bihar, the fire created havoc, innocent people were burnt alive in Samastipur, there was devastation in Gaya and Seemanchal.

The scorching heat is going on in Bihar. The temperature in the state has reached 44 degrees. The scorching sun has badly affected the life of the people. During this, the incidents of fire have increased once again. Incidents of fire have occurred in many other districts including Katihar, Samastipur, Purnia and Gaya. Dozens of houses were burnt to ashes. And in Samastipur, an innocent died due to scorching fire.

Dozens of houses burnt due to fire in Samastipur, one girl died

A massive fire incident took place on Thursday in Narpa village of Bithan block of Samastipur. About 25 houses were burnt to ashes due to the fire. It has come to light that the fire broke out due to the spark coming out of the stove. In this fire property and papers worth lakhs including cash were burnt to ashes. The fire could be brought under control after the hard work of the villagers and firefighters. Parvati, the three-year-old daughter of Babu Sah, was charred to death in the fire.

Fire broke out during cooking in Purnia, two houses burnt

A huge fire broke out in Jalalgarh of Purnia. Two houses of two families got burnt in the fire. Both the families suffered a lot in this incident. It was told that there was a fire incident during cooking in Ward No. 11 located at Baisa border of Jalalgarh zone. In this, the houses of Gunja Devi and Tara Devi were destroyed in this fire. The husbands of both the victims have already died. The CO told that the government disaster amount will be given soon.

Four houses burnt to ashes in Mahadalit Tola in Gaya

The houses of four families were burnt to ashes due to short circuit fire in Bishunpur Mahadalit Tola of Nandai Panchayat of Bhadwar police station area of ​​Gaya. The flames were so strong that in no time they engulfed all the houses. Goods worth lakhs of rupees got burnt due to fire. Four children Savitri Kumari, Sindhu Kumari and Kundan Kumar were trapped in the house due to fire. The villagers somehow broke the wall and rescued all the children from the house.

Preparations had been made for marriage, the ornaments were burnt

The victims told that he had gone to work. On returning, preparations were being made for cooking in the evening, when suddenly one house caught fire in the second, third and fourth house. Due to the shortage of water, it was not possible to control the fire. Some of the victims told that preparations were made in the house for the marriage as well, in which cash and other things were burnt to ashes. Due to the fire, all the things in the house including jewelery and cash got burnt. Due to the sudden fire, there was chaos in the whole village.

