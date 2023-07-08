When the M.voc course was closed in AMU, students got angry, students sat on strike amid heavy rain

Aligarh : Students of M.Voc in Aligarh Muslim University have sat on a dharna by closing the Baba Syed Gate on Saturday for their demands. In the midst of heavy rains, girl students are demanding to run and admission in M.voc course. Students say that due to lack of funds, the course of M.voc is being closed. While this course is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project Skill India.

AMU administration is going to close this course due to lack of funds. Students say that the guidelines for the closure of the course were not drawn up earlier. After taking the entrance exam of M.voc, efforts are being made to close the course without declaring the result. Due to which there is a lot of anger among the students.

The course was started under the Skill India program

AMU student demands that the course should not be closed. This course was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, now the anger of the students has erupted due to the closure of the course, because even after the entrance exam, the admission list has not been prepared and the angry students have closed the Baba Sayyed Gate and sat on a dharna in the rain itself. At the same time, the AMU administrative officer also reached the Baba Sayeed Gate and tried to convince the students, but the students closed the University Road and the Baba Sayeed Gate and are on strike.

Community College was established in AMU in 2014. In which many courses were run here under the Skill India Project started by the Government of India. More than 400 students of Bachelor of Vocational (B.Voc) and Master of Vocational (M.Voc) are enrolled here. Due to which the course here is in demand in the market.

An inquiry committee was set up after the protests of the students.

After the protesting students sat on a dharna, AMU registrar Mohammad Imran has constituted a six-member committee, which will investigate the problems of the students in the community college. Students say that the fee for M.voc course is 25 thousand rupees. The same course is being converted into self finance. Where the course fee is being kept around one lakh rupees annually.

Preparing to self finance the course

Student Mustafa Abbas told that after completing Bachelor of Vocational, he had given the entrance exam for M.voc. No guideline was drawn beforehand that the course would be self-financed. Now it is being said that this course is being self-financed. Its fees will be taken up to one lakh rupees. Our family cannot afford it.

Result not released after taking entrance exam

Student Ashiya told that she has given entrance for M.Voc. After which neither the result is being declared nor admission is being given. AMU administration is saying that it does not have funds to run the course. The student told that according to the guidelines of 2014, we had filled the admission form and appeared for the entrance exam and now we have the right to be given admission. If the university did not have funds, it would have made a self-finance course by taking out guidelines.

The student said that we belong to a middle class family. From where will we pay such a hefty fee. At the same time, an application has been given to the Registrar and the Vice-Chancellor. Talked to the Chief Controller of Examinations of AMU, he directly said that till the funds do not come. Can’t take admission. At the same time, the students are adamant about their demands and are sitting on a dharna amid the rains.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvA2HgQ8HDM)