When the pension comes in February 2023 – all the changes

In January, all working Russians are waiting for an additional weekend on the occasion of February 23 and February 24, also declared a holiday. Non-working days make adjustments to the schedule of salaries and social benefits. And how the weekend will affect the payment of pensions, whether recipients should wait for delays – read in the Izvestia material.

Pension in February 2023 schedule

As a rule, pensions are calculated every month on the same date. There may be minor shifts in one or two days. And so it is with the holidays. Many pensioners who receive a pension between the 22nd and 26th will receive it on the 22nd in February due to Defender of the Fatherland Day. The pension, which comes on February 20 and 21, will be paid on the same day. In some cases, other shifts in the schedule are possible, it is better to clarify the information in the regional branch of the Social Fund of Russia (SFR).

How to find out when the pension will come to the card in February 2023

As a rule, the SFR sets the date for calculating the pension. Pensioners receive money through post offices and credit organizations. The postman delivers the pension to some recipients on a certain day. Usually, through post offices, the payment of pensions is set monthly from the 3rd to the 22nd day, and through banks, funds arrive monthly on one of the dates from the 7th to the 24th day of each month.

To clarify the number, you can contact the SFR department or find out on the website of the fund, indicating your region.

How much will the pension come in February 2023

From February 1, the insurance pensions of citizens who left their jobs no later than October 2022 were indexed by 4.8%. In addition, more than 40 different payments and benefits were increased by 11.9%.

Earlier, Izvestia wrote how the advance payment would be calculated in February and who should wait for the payment date to be shifted.

