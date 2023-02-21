February 21, 2023, 13:07 – BLiTZ – News

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin delivers a message to the Federal Assembly. This event is reported by the French newspaper Le Figaro. Readers of the publication follow the live broadcast.

A user with the nickname NS notes that during Putin’s speech, “the whole world stands up,” while during the speech of French President Emmanuel Macron, “the whole world laughs.”

Reader ARTEEN Lajab stated that “Europe is turning into a farce.”

“Are you so blind that you cannot see where European leaders are taking you? Europe is just a farce,” wrote the user.

A commentator with the nickname NEW WAVE, against the backdrop of Putin’s speech, emphasized that “Russia will remain Russia when France becomes a European state led by von der Leyen and Bill Gates.”

The message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly is being held in the capital’s Gostiny Dvor.

The Russian leader’s speech is broadcast on most federal TV channels.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”