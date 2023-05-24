When the weather changed in Bihar, there was an orgy of death, more than a dozen people died due to cold

Bihar Weather News: The weather of Bihar has changed once again. On Tuesday, there was heavy rain in many districts and there was thunderstorm and lightning in many districts. Due to the change of weather, there was chaos in many places when more than a dozen people died due to cold. These include children and women as well. While many people got scorched in the grip of lightning. Cattle have also lost their lives due to cold. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding rain-storm and thunderclap.

more than a dozen people died

On Tuesday, more than a dozen people died due to the cold wave. One person died due to cold in Mor village under Mokama, Patna. At the same time, there was devastation due to lightning in Kosi-Seemanchal areas. Three deaths have been reported in Darbhanga, two each in Begusarai and Purnia, one each in Vaishali-Nalanda-Araria-Saharsa and Madhepura.

Devastation in Purnia, two children died

In Purnea, a 13-year-old girl died due to lightning during rain in Sanjha Ghat village of Rajghat Garail Panchayat of Dhamdaha block, while a 12-year-old boy died in ward three of Nijgenhunwa panchayat of Jalalgarh block. In Ward 6 of Ramdali Panchayat, a young man got injured after coming under the grip of a thunk. He had gone out to feed the cattle. According to information, many cattle have also died.

Death of son of former deputy chief

A child died on Tuesday due to lightning strike in Araria’s Sikti. According to information, Piyush Kumar Singh, 13-year-old son of former deputy chief Prakash Singh Badal, died due to lightning in the storm that came on Tuesday morning in Gangai Tola Sikti, Muraripur Panchayat of the block area. Lightning struck the coconut tree and Piyush standing under it died.

laborer died on brick kiln

A 19-year-old student Akash Kumar, son of Anmol Mandal, died due to lightning in Ward Eight of Padwa Navtol Panchayat under Murliganj block area in Madhepura. A laborer from Khodavandpur in Begusarai suffered a painful fall due to rain in Mokama on Tuesday morning. Death happened on the spot itself. The deceased is Harindra Kumar Yadav, 25-year-old son of Babu Prasad alias Kiray Yadav, a resident of Ward 3, Masuraj village of Bariyarpur East Panchayat. As soon as the information about this incident was received, there was chaos among the relatives of the deceased. The relatives told that Harindra used to work as a laborer at a brick kiln in Mokama. He died due to a fall while working.