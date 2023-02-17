When to plant strawberries for seedlings – News

February 17, 2023, 14:27 – BLiTZ – News

In order to plant strawberries on the site in time and harvest in a timely manner, sowing for seedlings should be carried out on a certain day. The public news service figured out when to plant strawberries for seedlings.

Sowing dates may vary depending on the climatic conditions where the berry will be planted. In addition, the day of planting is determined by the plant variety.

By region

Seedlings are usually ready for transplanting to the site at the age of 2-3 months. The harsher the climate, the later seedlings are planted. Check out the approximate landing times by region:

middle lane: from mid-January to mid-February; south: from January to March; Ural or Siberia: from the end of February to the end of March.

In order for the berry to grow large and sweet in areas with a harsh climate, it should be grown in a greenhouse.

If the region is cold, then do not rush to transplant. If the bushes still had to be planted in the garden, but the risk of frost has not yet passed, then cover the plantings for the night with a film. Also, this material is able to protect young plants from sunburn.

Varietal features

Keep in mind that late varieties develop longer, so varietal characteristics are also important to keep in mind when choosing a sowing date for seedlings. The variety category is indicated on the packaging. For example, early varieties ripen already at the end of May, medium ones – in the first weeks of June, and late berries can only be eaten in the second half of July.

It should be noted that the duration of the growing season of the crop is 8-12 weeks, therefore, in most Russian regions, seeds for seedlings are sown in February or March. You can compile the following table with the dates of sowing for seedlings of crops of different varieties:

early: from February 15; mid-season: from the beginning of March; late: from the end of March

The varieties most suitable for seedlings are “White Soul”, “Baron Solemacher”, “Seasons”.

Keep in mind that in the case of growing berries in a greenhouse, sowing can be carried out at any time, without focusing on the specifics of the variety and climatic features.

According to the lunar calendar

If we focus on the lunar calendar, then in 2023 the most preferred days for sowing strawberries are the following dates:

February: 2, 3, 4, 10 to 17; March: 1, 2, 3, 9-16, 28-30; April: 5, 7-13, 25, 26, 27; May: 2-4, 22-24, 30, 31; June: 1, 2, 3, 19, 20, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30.

Seed preparation

Having decided on the date of sowing, you can proceed to the procedure for preparing the seeds. Purchased seeds usually do not need additional processing, but if the planting material was collected by hand, then it should be prepared:

Place the grains in a solution of potassium permanganate for half an hour. Rinse the seeds in clean water. Wrap the planting material in a damp cloth. Place in a perforated plastic bag and store in a warm place for a couple of days. Transfer the seeds to the vegetable drawer of the refrigerator for two weeks to stratify.

Check the seeds periodically and moisten the wipes. Swollen grains are ready for sowing, but do not allow sprouts to sprout, which break off easily – such grain is already spoiled.

Sowing

The process of sowing seeds for seedlings is as follows:

Place the seeds on the surface without burying them in the ground. Moisten the soil well after sowing. Cover the container with foil or glass.

For germination, it is necessary to maintain a temperature of + 18 … + 25 degrees, moderate humidity and periodically open the lid to shake off the condensate. It is also important to regularly moisten the soil. When sprouts appear, open the lid and place the container in a bright place.