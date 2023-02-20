When to sow watermelons for seedlings – News

February 20, 2023, 11:48 – BLiTZ – News

Gourds can be grown both immediately by seeds and through seedlings. The method of growing through seedlings is considered more popular, as it allows you to harvest earlier. The public news service figured out when to sow watermelon seeds for seedlings.

To sow seeds immediately on the site, you should wait until the soil warms up to +15 degrees. When planting seeds for seedlings, there are no such restrictions, but there are other rules for choosing the day of sowing.

Variety and region

To calculate the most optimal day for sowing, you should take into account the variety of watermelon, as well as the climatic conditions in which the plant will be cultivated. Different varieties are recommended for planting in the following regions:

Such varieties withstand low temperatures and frosts well, and therefore they are recommended for planting in the northern regions – in Siberia, Bashkiria, the Leningrad Region and the Far East. Sowing should be carried out in early May, and seedlings should be planted in June.

Most often, such varieties are advised to grow in the middle zone of Russia, the Moscow region and Mordovia, since they also tolerate coolness quite well. Seeds begin to be sown for seedlings from mid-May. If the early variety is cultivated in the south, then the seeds can be sown directly into the ground in mid-April.

Late varieties are allowed for planting in the southern regions and the Black Earth region. Moreover, if we are talking about the south, then seeds should be sown immediately on the site at the end of April.

Landing place

On average, seedlings are planted in open ground from mid-May, from about the 20th, so in most regions, sowing begins from mid-April to early May. Seedlings are planted in open ground when stable warm weather sets in during the day – about +25 degrees.

Paccada is completely ready for transplanting at about three weeks of age.

If we are talking about transplanting into a greenhouse, then the procedure can be carried out two weeks earlier. When transplanting seedlings into a greenhouse, make sure that the soil in the greenhouse is warmed up to +12 degrees.

Moon calendar

If we focus on the Lunar calendar of 2023, then the most preferred dates for sowing watermelon are the following days:

February: 12-14, 21-23, 25-27; March: W, 6-8, 11-1H; April: 3-5, 7-10, 25-27; May: 2, 5-7, 14, 15, 18-24, 27-29; June: 1-3, 6-8, 10-13;

Seed preparation

After the sowing date has been chosen, you should proceed to the preparation of planting material. Seeds that are three years old are suitable for sowing, as they develop more female flowers, while fresh seeds produce more male barren flowers. Seed preparation is as follows:

Planting material is dipped in a salt solution. In this case, part of the seeds will sink to the bottom. Drowned grains are washed and dried. Warm up at a temperature of +60 degrees for 2-3 hours. Treated for 30 minutes in a solution of potassium permanganate. Soak in water until pecking.

Priming

To prepare soil suitable for seedlings, you need to combine sod and humus in a ratio of 1: 3. Also suitable is a mixture of humus, peat and sawdust in proportions – 0.5: W: 1.

Sowing

The process of sowing seeds for seedlings looks like this:

Spray the soil in the containers with water and make holes in them. Plant the seeds to a depth of 4-5 cm, two units in each cup. Cover the containers with cling film or glass and place in a lighted area until germination occurs.

Care

After the emergence of seedlings, the cover can be removed. In the room where the container is located, the temperature should be + 19 … + 22 degrees. Care consists of the following steps:

Seedlings need fertilizer twice: after spitting sprouts and after another week. For the first time, the plant is fed with minerals, then with organic matter.

At first, young shoots need moderate watering. The procedure is performed every two days.

Transfer

Watermelons are transplanted to the site along with a clod of earth. When planting in open ground, plants are planted according to the scheme 0.5 m in a row and 1.5-2 m between rows. If the culture will be kept in a greenhouse, then the seedlings are placed at a distance of 70 cm between rows and 50 cm in a row.