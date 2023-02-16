When will Abkhazia and South Ossetia become part of the Russian Federation – political scientist Markov – News

February 16, 2023, 14:11 – BLiTZ – News On February 22, the day after Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly, an unscheduled meeting of the State Duma and the Federation Council will take place. Almost nothing is said about the topics of the meeting, while on the eve it became known that the heads of Abkhazia and South Ossetia Aslan Bzhaniya and Alan Gagloev would arrive in Moscow on the same date. A number of political scientists suspect that the inclusion of the republics into the Russian Federation is planned. Sergei Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies, shared his opinion on how likely such a scenario is.

“Accession of the republics to Russia is absolutely impossible.”

“The accession of the republics to Russia is absolutely impossible. This is due to the fact that, firstly, the Georgian government is pursuing a very balanced, calm policy, not joining the anti-Russian sanctions. For Russia, this is good, the leadership of our state appreciates and respects this, ”Markov explained.

The second reason, according to him, is that in fact Abkhazia does not want to join Russia. The republic wants to maintain its independence, to be almost annexed to Russia, that is, to remain in the state it is in at the moment: to have the strongest alliance with Russia, to be under its full protection, to be most deeply integrated with Russia – but not completely join.

“… they are afraid that Russian companies will come, seize the republic, buy up all these golden Abkhaz lands, […] and it turns out that they are not masters in their own country.

“The fact is that the Abkhaz as a nation have a lot of experience of life in different empires, and they are afraid of losing their identity. And specifically, they are afraid that Russian companies will come, seize the republic, buy up all these golden Abkhaz lands, where it is almost like in paradise, and it turns out that they are not masters in their own country. This is what the Abkhaz want to avoid and therefore prefer such integration with Russia by 90%, but not by 100%,” the political scientist explains.

If we talk about South Ossetia, then here the question is different and rests, again, on relations with Georgia. Ossetians would like to join Russia and thereby reunite with North Ossetia, because they are one people, 90% of Ossetians now live in North Ossetia, and the remaining 10% would like to reunite with most of their people.

“As soon as Georgia joins the anti-Russian sanctions, South Ossetia will become part of Russia.”

“But at the same time, to prevent this from happening, the Georgian government does not join the anti-Russian sanctions, and Russia respects this. The Russian representatives have repeatedly declared their respect for this correct position of the Georgian authorities. As soon as Georgia joins the anti-Russian sanctions, South Ossetia will become part of Russia,” Markov concluded.

